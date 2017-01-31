QXMLEdit

Version: 
0.9.6
Release date: 
Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Home: 
https://github.com/lbellonda/qxmledit

Authors/Port authors:

A simple XML editor.

It is very simple and it lacks some features like explicit namespaces support, but it has some peculiarites.

It is not a textual editor, but it is tree control based, so it is impossible to generate some XML syntax errors, like missing or misplaced closing tag.

This advantage is more and more important with the growing of the XML file size.

Application developed using Qt compiler.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as 7 ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Read the included readme.os2 file.

  • To install prerequisites it is strongly suggested RPM/YUM system.
  • ExtendedSysTray widget for xCenter/eCenter. Not strictly required but strongly recommended.
Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libgcc1 libssp libstdc++ libstdc++6 libsupc++ libsupc++6 libgcc-fwd libqt4 zlib pthread

Download

QXMLEdit Ver. 0.9.6 (31/01/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/QXmlEdit-0.9.6-eCS.7z
QXMLEdit Ver. 0.9.5 (20/11/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/QXmlEdit-0.9.5-eCS.7z
QXMLEdit Ver. 0.9.4 (17/06/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/QXmlEdit-0.9.4-os2.7z
QXMLEdit Ver. 0.9.2 (08/01/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/QXmlEdit-0.9.2-os2.7z
Ver. 0.8.13 (18/01/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/QXmlEdit-0.8.13-os2.7z
Last updated: Tue, 31/01/2017 - 16:16

