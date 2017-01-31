A simple XML editor.
It is very simple and it lacks some features like explicit namespaces support, but it has some peculiarites.
It is not a textual editor, but it is tree control based, so it is impossible to generate some XML syntax errors, like missing or misplaced closing tag.
This advantage is more and more important with the growing of the XML file size.
Application developed using Qt compiler.
Program is distributed as 7 ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
Read the included readme.os2 file.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
