Quick & Easy Finances

To use the DB/2 version 1) install DB/2. DB/2 is free for personal use and the latest version for OS/2 can still be found on IBM's website. 2) There is a trick to installing DB/2. It has to be on a HPFS partition of 8Gb or smaller, else it will not install. 3) Once DB/2 is installed edit the file makefinancedb.cmd remove the REM from the first line 4) change the line from FINANCE ON C: to what ever drive you see fit. 5) Save the file. 6) At the command prompt type: makefinancedb 7) There will be errors on the drop statements. Ignore them. They will come in handy next time you need to clear the database. 8) At the command prompt type: Finance 9) Finance.exe is for DB/2 To use Postgres 1) unzip the package to a directory 2) navigate to the pgsql\bin directory 3) At the command line type: initdb 4) if it fails you are on your own, or consult postgres website 5) At the command line type: postmaster 6) in a new command line type: createdb -U postgres FINANCE HOST=localhost 7) When that finishes you should see the command CREATE DATABASE 8) again if it fails, you are on your own. 9) You are now ready to run financegre To use the the Flat file version with out any database 1) type at the command line: QNE 2) press <enter> 3) have a nice day. 4) evey thing is created for you and all the files are created in a subdirectory flatdb off the current directory