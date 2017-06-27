Quick & Easy Finances

Version: 
1.07
Release date: 
Tuesday, 27 June, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

The ultimate in personal financial programs for OS/2. This will make the rest of the financial programs here look like they were developed in the early 1990's. Quick & Easy Finance DB source code, in form of dynamic library, released as generic open source, many thanks to Nathan Woodruff!

Categories:

License:

  • Shareware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. You can use also DB/2. See below for download link(s).

Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Download

Ver. 1.07 (28/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/qk.zip
Ver. 1.0.7 (QnE database DLL source code) (27/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/QnEDev.zip
Ver. 1.05a (13/01/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/money/qk.zip
Last updated: Wed, 28/06/2017 - 07:22

