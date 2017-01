Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Latest version works fine with current version of ACPI.PSD once /VW parameter is specified (e.g.: PSD=ACPI.PSD /VW). To install QSINIT:

rename original IBM OS2LDR to OS2LDR.OLD;

unzip OS2LDR and QSINIT.LDI to the root of boot drive;

create OS2LDR.INI in the root (see readme.txt for example) and reboot.

This will solve the "just 512 MB of RAM" problem on EFI.