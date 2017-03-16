PMView Pro

3.79
Thursday, 16 March, 2017
http://www.pmview.com/
http://www.bitwiseworks.com/shop/index.php

Authors/Port authors:

€ 44.50

This is a very fast bitmap viewer for files in JPEG, GIF, PNG, TIFF, Photo CD, etc.

More than 40 different formats can be read and more than 30 can be saved.

This program also allows conversions between image formats, minor editing adjustments (such as cropping and rotation), screen capture, and slideshows.

Windows version available.

  • Shareware

  • PMShell

Trial version. Registered users should follow the download instructions in the e-mail sent by the reseller. The trial versions cannot be registered.

Ver. 3.79 (16/03/2017)
 http://www.pmview.com/os2/pmvos2e.exe
Ólafur Gunnlaugsson

Sun, 26/03/2017 - 18:02

There is a version 3.79 available now http://www.pmview.com/os2new.html

