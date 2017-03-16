PMView Pro

This is a very fast bitmap viewer for files in JPEG, GIF, PNG, TIFF, Photo CD, etc.
More than 40 different formats can be read and more than 30 can be saved.
This program also allows conversions between image formats, minor editing adjustments (such as cropping and rotation), screen capture, and slideshows.
Windows version available.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Comments
Ólafur Gunnlaugsson
Sun, 26/03/2017 - 18:02
There is a version 3.79
