PM VNC Server

Follow @eCSoft2
VNC PM Server (Virtual Network Computing): remote control software which allows you to view and interact with remote computer(s).
Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:
See below for download link(s).
XCenter Systray widget enabled.
You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:
yum install libc libgcc1
Online documentation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Contact us!
eComStation.com portal
Arca Noae portal
Paul Smedley's Unix Ports for OS/2 & eCS
eComStation.it, consulting and IT services
eComStation.RU, applications, news, reviews, hardware
Add new comment