PM VNC Server

1.03
Wednesday, 3 May, 2017

VNC PM Server (Virtual Network Computing): remote control software which allows you to view and interact with remote computer(s).

  • GPL

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

XCenter Systray widget enabled.

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1
Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Online documentation:

Download

Ver. 1.03 (03/05/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/internet/misc/pmvncd_v1.03_os2.zip
Ver. 1.02 (21/10/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/internet/misc/pmvnc-1.02-bin.zip
Ver. 1.02 - sources (21/10/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/internet/misc/pmvnc-1.02-src.zip
