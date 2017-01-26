phpMyAdmin

Version: 
4.6.6 & 4.7.0b1
Release date: 
Thursday, 26 January, 2017
Home: 
https://www.phpmyadmin.net/

Authors/Port authors:

phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP, intended to handle the administration of a remote MySQL server via web.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Program is distributed as 7 ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Download

phpMyAdmin Ver. 4.7.0b1 (26/01/2017)
 https://files.phpmyadmin.net/phpMyAdmin/4.7.0-beta1/phpMyAdmin-4.7.0-beta1-all-languages.zip
phpMyAdmin Ver. 4.6.6 (23/01/2017)
 https://files.phpmyadmin.net/phpMyAdmin/4.6.6/phpMyAdmin-4.6.6-all-languages.zip
phpMyAdmin Ver. 4.6.5.2 (05/12/2016)
 https://files.phpmyadmin.net/phpMyAdmin/4.6.5.2/phpMyAdmin-4.6.5.2-all-languages.zip
phpMyAdmin Ver. 4.4.15.8 (25/11/2016)
 https://files.phpmyadmin.net/phpMyAdmin/4.4.15.9/phpMyAdmin-4.4.15.9-all-languages.7z
Last updated: Fri, 27/01/2017 - 11:29

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.