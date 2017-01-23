v5.16.0-k1: * Based on Perl v5.16.0 of Paul Smedley * Fixed rmtree() sometimes failed * Fixed install_lib.pl failed * Fixed system 1(P_NOWAIT) returned a wrong value not a pid of a child * Fixed [git add -p] show stair output * Fixed "Can't do inplace edit without backup" when -i was used with no extension * Support to pass a very long command line via a response file * Support to read a response file regardless a line length * Support to allocate in high-memory area * See readme.os2 for explanations of Paul Smedley