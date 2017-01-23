Perl

Version: 
5.16.1
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
https://www.perl.org/

Authors/Port authors:

Perl is a high-level programming language with an eclectic heritage written by Larry Wall and a cast of thousands. It derives from the ubiquitous C programming language.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

perl-5.16.1-2.oc00 (13/03/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install perl

Download

Perl 5.16.0 (KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/perl-5.16.0-k1.zip
Perl 5.14.2 (Paul Smedley) (05/01/2012)
 https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/76425158/perl-5.14.2-os2-20120105.zip
Perl 5.8.0 (Henry Sobotka) (24/02/2003)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/perl/perl-5.8.0-bin.zip
