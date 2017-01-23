Pdksh (Public domain Korn shell)

v5.2.14-bin-7 :
* Fixed the last character of a response file was splitted
* Fixed 0 was returned to the caller even if a child was terminated due to
signal
* Fixed a command in a current directory was searched before in $PATH.
This improves the compatibility with UNIX
* Fixed Ctrl-C and Ctrl-D did not work in kLIBC build
* Improved LF and CR+LF conversion.
Both read and write in binary mode. This prevents LF from being expaned
to CR+LF, and CR+LF from being collapsed to LF internally.
This is an another try to survive in UNIX jungle.
In case of kLIBC build, this applied to programs built with kLIBC.
