Pdksh (Public domain Korn shell)

v5.2.14-bin-7 : * Fixed the last character of a response file was splitted * Fixed 0 was returned to the caller even if a child was terminated due to signal * Fixed a command in a current directory was searched before in $PATH. This improves the compatibility with UNIX * Fixed Ctrl-C and Ctrl-D did not work in kLIBC build * Improved LF and CR+LF conversion. Both read and write in binary mode. This prevents LF from being expaned to CR+LF, and CR+LF from being collapsed to LF internally. This is an another try to survive in UNIX jungle. In case of kLIBC build, this applied to programs built with kLIBC.