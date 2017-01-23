Pdksh

Version: 
5.2.14 bin7
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
https://github.com/komh/pdksh-os2
http://www.cs.mun.ca/~michael/pdksh/

Authors/Port authors:

A public domain clone of the Korn shell (ksh).

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc

Download

Pdksh Ver. 5.2.14 bin7 (by KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/pdksh-5.2.14-bin-7.zip
Pdksh Ver. 5.2.14 bin6 (by KO Myung-Hun) (27/06/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/pdksh-5.2.14-bin-5.zip
Pdksh Ver. 5.2.14 bin5 (by KO Myung-Hun) (28/02/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/pdksh-5.2.14-bin-5.zip
Pdksh Ver. 5.2.14 bin4 (by KO Myung-Hun) (18/07/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/pdksh-5.2.14-bin-4.zip
Pdksh Ver. 5.2.14 bin3 (by KO Myung-Hun) (14/04/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/pdksh-5.2.14-bin-3.zip
Pdksh Ver. 5.2.14 bin2 (by Ilya Zakharevich) (22/11/2006)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/pdksh-5.2.14-bin-2.zip
Pdksh Ver. 5.2.7 (EMX, by Dale DePriest) (05/06/1996)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/ksh527rt.zip
