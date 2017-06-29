PDF.js

1.6.306
Thursday, 29 June, 2017
https://github.com/mozilla/pdf.js

PDF.js is the PDF viewer integrated in Firefox. Install this extension in SeaMonkey to view PDF files inside the browser.

 

  • Apache

Program is distributed as sel-installer ZIP package: download to temporary directory and use the browser to install. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Ver. 1.6.306 (29/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/pdf_js-1_6_306.xpi
 local copy
