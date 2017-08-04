PCI+AGP bus sniffer & Ids2Devs

This utility shows PCI, AGP and CardBus device informations, has huge database of known vendors and devices, can tell what IRQ are supported by which slot. Now, using the Ids2Devs utility, is possible to get the data file pci.ids used on UNIX by PCI-Utilities and convert it into pcidevs.txt format in real-time, for a fresh database of device ids.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Unzip, update PCIDEVS.TXT if required and run PCI.EXE. cURL is needed to use Ids2Devs. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
