PCI+AGP bus sniffer & Ids2Devs

1.0.4 & 1.0.3
Friday, 4 August, 2017
http://kannegieser.net/veit/programm
http://pci-ids.ucw.cz/

This utility shows PCI, AGP and CardBus device informations, has huge database of known vendors and devices, can tell what IRQ are supported by which slot. Now, using the Ids2Devs utility, is possible to get the data file pci.ids used on UNIX by PCI-Utilities and convert it into pcidevs.txt format in real-time, for a fresh database of device ids.

  • Freeware

  • VIO

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Unzip, update PCIDEVS.TXT if required and run PCI.EXE. cURL is needed to use Ids2Devs. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install curl

PciDevs Ver. 20170803 (04/08/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/pcidevs_20170803.zip
PciDevs Ver. 20140301 (01/03/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/system/pcidevs_20140301.zip
Ids2Devs Ver. 1.0.3 (06/10/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/misc/ids2devs103.zip
Ver. 1.0.4 (13/10/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/misc/pci104vka.zip
