OS/2 Kernel

Version: 
14.201
Release date: 
Sunday, 13 August, 2017
Home: 
http://www.ibm.com
http://www.ecomstation.com/index.phtml
http://www.xeu.com/
https://www.arcanoae.com

Authors/Port authors:

OS/2 Kernel update. Only the latest versions are listed.

WARNING: Starting from OS/2 Warp 4 and OS/2 Warp Server for e-Business Operating Systems, MCP2 and ACP2 editions (special issues including all available updates previously released), as well as eComStation (1.1); The OS/2 kernel is unified and no longer distinguishes itself in Client/Server (UNI/SMP, single/multi-core processor systems); The IBM freeware kernel, though distributed for MCP and ACP versions (first editions), is also applicable to OS/2 Warp 4 Operating System with fixpak 13, 14, and 15 installed, essential conditions to meet the prerequisites required by kernel!

  • OS/2 Kernel update for Warp 4 fixpak 13, 14 and 15. You can also apply this to eCS GA 1.0 (no SMP). Freeware.
  • OS/2 Kernels for eComStation Operating System are 14.104x and 14.106, UNI/SMP, commercial.
  • OS/2 Kernel (14.201, SMP)for ArcaOS Operating System, commercial and available for ArcaOS Ver. 5.0 and Ver. 5.0.1 users only.

Categories:

License:

  • Commercial

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing (Kernel 14.201).

See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Kernel 14.201 (13/08/2017)
 https://www.arcanoae.com
Kernel 14.085 (UNI) (26/10/2001)
 ftp://service.boulder.ibm.com/ps/products/os2/fixes/update-kernels/uni1026.zip
Kernel 14.085d (UNI) (26/10/2001)
 ftp://service.boulder.ibm.com/ps/products/os2/fixes/update-kernels/uni1026d.zip
Kernel 14.085 (26/01/2001)
 ftp://service.boulder.ibm.com/ps/products/os2/fixes/update-kernels/w41026.zip
Kernel 14.085d (26/01/2001)
 ftp://service.boulder.ibm.com/ps/products/os2/fixes/update-kernels/w41026d.zip
Record updated last time on: Sun, 13/08/2017 - 22:22

