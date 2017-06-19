Panorama

Version: 
1.08
Release date: 
Monday, 19 June, 2017
Home: 
http://www.arcanoae.com/wiki/panorama/
http://en.ecomstation.ru/projects/panorama/

Authors/Port authors:

Panorama is an alternative modern video driver for eComStation and OS/2. The goals of Panorama project:

  • Create accelerated VESA video driver
  • Create accelereated video driver for the most popular video adapter, maintain it, upgrade it
  • Create more video overlays
  • Create tools for widescreen activation
  • Collect knowledge for developers of multimedia applications

Categories:

License:

  • Commercial

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Download

Arca Noae Shop (19/06/2017)
 http://www.ecsoft2.org/os2-ecs-drivers-and-software-package
Last updated: Mon, 19/06/2017 - 20:21

