This release is exactly the same driver that is included in ArcaOS 5.0. If you recently purchased a license for ArcaOS 5.0, it is not necessary to download and install this package — you already have it. This driver package is available for download from the Arca Noae website as part of your Arca Noae OS/2 & eCS Drivers and Software Subscription. Please log into your account in order to access your software. More information about the Panorama Package may be found in the Panorama wiki.