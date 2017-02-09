The Nice-OS/2 Enhancer adds new features to the OS/2 operating system. Using this application you will be able:

scroll the window content using mouse or keys,

change frames and controls for all windows,

extend your workplace by new "Rooms" around the Desktop,

define "Hot Keys" to perform various actions,

access network drives and FTP folders from file dialogs,

manage the priority for visible applications,

remove items from the Window list,

arrange text, WPS and Java windows by center of the screen,

hold "Num Lock" always "ON" or "OFF"

and more, more, more...

This program is very stable and compatible with popular software. It is not simply a "decoration": indeed it is one of the greatest "run-time" Fixs developed for OS/2!