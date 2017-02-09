Nice-OS/2 Enhancer

Version: 
5.7.1
Release date: 
Thursday, 9 February, 2017
Home: 
http://www.r-5.org/nice-os2/
http://en.ecomstation.ru/projects/nice/

Authors/Port authors:

The Nice-OS/2 Enhancer adds new features to the OS/2 operating system. Using this application you will be able:

  • scroll the window content using mouse or keys,
  • change frames and controls for all windows,
  • extend your workplace by new "Rooms" around the Desktop,
  • define "Hot Keys" to perform various actions,
  • access network drives and FTP folders from file dialogs,
  • manage the priority for visible applications,
  • remove items from the Window list,
  • arrange text, WPS and Java windows by center of the screen,
  • hold "Num Lock" always "ON" or "OFF"
  • and more, more, more...

This program is very stable and compatible with popular software. It is not simply a "decoration": indeed it is one of the greatest "run-time" Fixs developed for OS/2!

Categories:

License:

  • Open source (generic)

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory, unpack to destination folder and run "install.exe". A reboot is required. See below for download link(s).

Online documentation:

Download

Ver. 5.7.1 (09/02/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/nice-os2-v571.zip
Ver. 5.7.0 (02/04/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/wps/nice-os2-v570.zip
Last updated: Sat, 11/02/2017 - 19:01

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.