3.0.5 GA
Thursday, 27 April, 2017
http://www.netrexx.org/index.nsp

NetRexx is a programming language derived from both Rexx and Java. It is a dialect of Rexx that retains the portability and efficiency of Java, while being as easy to learn and to use as Rexx.

Included are the language and programming manuals for NetRexx and also a quik reference guide in pdf format. Knowledge of Java and REXX languages is mandatory. Basics of REXX language can be found in the "Procedures Language/2 REXX User's Guide", included in the operative system, and in the REXX Reference Summary Handbook.

  • Freeware

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download links.

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Download

Ver. 3.0.5 GA (27/04/2017)
 http://www.netrexx.org/files/NetRexx-3.05GA.zip
Ver. 3.0.4 GA (01/06/2015)
 http://www.netrexx.org/files/NetRexx-3.04GA.zip
NetRexx (cmd2java) (14/07/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/rexx/cmd2java200.zip
NetRexx 2.0.5 (books) (20/08/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/rexx/netrexxbooks.zip
Ver 2.0.4 (IBM) (18/08/2010)
 ftp://ftp.software.ibm.com/software/awdtools/netrexx/NetRexx.zip
Ver. 2.0.5 (18/08/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/rexx/netrexx.zip
