NetRexx 3.04 [June 1st, 2015] - a jsr 199 compliant way of calling the java compiler - Java source is saved on disk by the 3.04 translator if options -keep or -keepasjava are specified just as in release 3.03 of NetRexx. However NetRexx 3.04 does not write java to disk otherwise since it is no longer required in order to produce class files. - an automatic search for a compiler : this release of the translator also finds compilers that are not on the classpath if one cannot be found via the classpath; for example in the directory the translator is loaded from or in any directory associated with the current JVM. This may reduce installation issues due to "Java compiler not found". - integration of Pipes for NetRexx (available in the NetRexxF.jar file) - a new level of (4.4.2) of the eclipse java compiler (available in the NetRexxF.jar file) - a less verbose startup message when the translator is started without options - NetRexxC option list now requires "-help" - new: NETREXX-120, option -javac indicates a preference for the javac compiler - new: NETREXX-120, option -ecj indicates a preference for the ecj compiler - new: the tools section now has support for the vim and nano editors - NetRexx now requires JVM 1.6 to build and run the translator - new: NETREXX-69, do binary support - a fix for NETREXX-117, NPE in jsr223 support - a fix for NETREXX-116, a new 'returnobject' option to return a returncode from a jsr223 script - a fix for NETREXX-114: fixes z/OS compatibility (broken in 3.03) - new: NETREXX-109, a parallel processing api - new: NETREXX-100, a list processing api - a fix for NETREXX-92, enabling negative values in interfaces - a fix for NETREXX-115, enabling trivial subclassing of some collection classes in java 8 and up - new: NETREXX-119, toByteArray() method on type Rexx - a fix for NETREXX-118, error in jsr223 engine - a fix for NETREXX-127, unneeded import of pipes and stages packages - an enhancement to add wildcard (*) support to the NetRexxC -classpath operand matches Java behavior and also adds support for double wildcards (**) which will cause loading of jar files from nested directories (a feature lacking in Java). In addition, the enhanced compiler search will find compilers specified in the -classpath operand and via classpath wildcards. - The Java system property "nrx.compiler" can be used to provide options for the Java compiler called by NetRexx. This property is set on starting the NetRexx translator as in this example: java -Dnrx.compiler="-target 1.6" org.netrexx.process.NetRexxC myprogram If the first option specified is "javac" or "ecj", NetRexx will use that option to prefer selection of a compiler although the "-javac" and "-ecj" translator options will override it. Other options are passed to the Java compiler unchanged. If you are using the Windows script "nrc.bat" to compile programs, you can place the system property in the Windows environment to make it automatic as in this example: set netrexx_java=-Dnrx.compiler="ecj -source 1.6 -target 1.6" The nrx.compiler property can also be set directly in Ant builds or via the Ant project property "ant.netrexxc.javacompiler". - a fix for NETREXX-134 -time output references correct compiler name - a fix for a transient NullPointer exception when looking for compilers - a fix for NETREXX-131 : add RuntimeConstants to enable building of the translator using ecj again The Pipes for NetRexx documentation is not ready yet, but previews will be available from the NetRexx website.