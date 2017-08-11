Multimac ethernet drivers

Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).

NVETH

Supported NICs: nForce, nForce2, nForce3, CK804, MCP04, MCP51, MCP55, MCP61, MCP65, MCP67, MCP73, MCP77, MCP79, MCP89.

(Vendor ID: 10DE, Device IDs: 0037, 0038, 0056, 0057, 0066, 0086, 008C, 00D6, 00DF, 00E6, 01C3, 0268, 0269, 0372, 0373, 03E5, 03E6, 03EE, 03EF, 0450, 0451, 0452, 0453, 054C, 054D, 054E, 054F, 07DC, 07DD, 07DE, 07DF, 0760, 0761, 0762, 0763, 0AB0, 0AB1, 0AB2, 0AB3, 0D7D)

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

E1000B

This is an NDIS driver for Intel(R) PRO/1000 LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “em” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2. This driver really should be called MMEM to match the naming convention of all the other drivers and may eventually change to that name.

This driver supports the following device IDs. All are Vendor ID 8086.

1049, 104A, 104B, 104C, 104D, 105E, 105F, 1060, 107D, 107E, 107F, 108B,

108C, 1096, 1098, 109A, 10A4, 10A5, 10B9, 10BA, 10BB, 10BC, 10BD, 10BF,

10C0, 10C2, 10C3, 10C4, 10C5, 10CB, 10CC, 10CD, 10CE, 10D3, 10D5, 10D9,

10DA, 10DE, 10DF, 10E5, 10EA, 10EB, 10EF, 10F0, 10F5, 10F6, 1501, 1502,

1503, 150C, 1525, 153A, 153B, 1559, 155A, 15A0, 15A1, 15A2, 15A3, 294C

156F, 1570, 15B7, 15B8, 15B9, 15D7, 15D8, 15E3, 15D6

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMAE

This is an NDIS driver for Attansic Technology Corp. L2 FastEthernet LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “ae” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

Attansic Technology Corp, L2 FastEthernet

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

1969:2048

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMAGE

This is an NDIS driver for Attansic Technology Corp. L1 Gigabit Ethernet LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “age” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

Attansic Technology Corp, L1 Gigabit Ethernet

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

1969:1048

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMALC

This is an NDIS driver for Atheros AR813x/AR815x PCIe LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “alc” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

Atheros AR8131 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet

Atheros AR8132 PCIe Fast Ethernet

Atheros AR8151 v1.0 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet

Atheros AR8151 v2.0 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet

Atheros AR8152 v1.1 PCIe Fast Ethernet

Atheros AR8152 v2.0 PCIe Fast Ethernet

Atheros AR8161 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet

Atheros AR8162 PCIe Fast Ethernet

Atheros AR8171 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet

Atheros AR8172 PCIe Fast Ethernet

Killer E2200 Gigabit Ethernet

Killer E2400 Gigabit Ethernet

Killer E2500 Gigabit Ethernet

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

1969:1063, 1969:1062, 1969:1073, 1969:1083, 1969:2060,

1969:2062, 1969:1091, 1969:1090, 1969:10A1, 1969:10A0,

1969:E091, 1969:E0A1, 1969:E0B1

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMALE

This is an NDIS driver for Atheros AR8121/AR8113/AR8114 PCIe Ethernet LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “ale” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

Atheros AR8121/AR8113/AR8114 PCIe Ethernet

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

1969:1026

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMBFE

This is an NDIS driver for Broadcom BCM4401 Fast Ethernet adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “bfe” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

The Broadcom BCM4401 Fast Ethernet adapters.

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

14E4:4401, 14E4:170C

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMBGE

This is an NDIS driver for Broadcom BCM57xx(x)/BCM590x NetXtreme

and NetLink family Ethernet adapters. The source code from the

FreeBSD “bge” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

The Broadcom 57xx series adapters.

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

12AE:0003, 12AE:0004, 173B:03E8, 173B:03E9, 173B:03EA, 106B:1645,

14E4:1644, 14E4:1645, 14E4:1646, 14E4:16C6, 14E4:16A6, 14E4:1647,

14E4:16C7, 14E4:16A7, 14E4:1648, 14E4:16A8, 14E4:1649, 14E4:1653,

14E4:166E, 14E4:1654, 14E4:165D, 14E4:165E, 14E4:1668, 14E4:1669,

14E4:1678, 14E4:1679, 14E4:1655, 14E4:1665, 14E4:1656, 14E4:1657,

14E4:165F, 14E4:1659, 14E4:165A, 14E4:165B, 14E4:1643, 14E4:16F3,

14E4:1676, 14E4:167C, 14E4:1677, 14E4:167E, 14E4:167D, 14E4:1600,

14E4:1601, 14E4:16F7, 14E4:16FE, 14E4:16FD, 14E4:167A, 14E4:1672,

14E4:167B, 14E4:1673, 14E4:1674, 14E4:1681, 14E4:1680, 14E4:1688,

14E4:1689, 14E4:1687, 14E4:1684, 14E4:166A, 14E4:166B, 14E4:16DD,

14E4:1696, 14E4:1698, 14E4:16A0, 14E4:1699, 14E4:169A, 14E4:169B,

14E4:167F, 14E4:1693, 14E4:169C, 14E4:169D, 14E4:170D, 14E4:170E,

14E4:16FF, 14E4:1712, 14E4:1713, 14E4:1690, 14E4:16B0, 14E4:1682,

14E4:1642, 14E4:16B4, 14E4:1686, 14E4:1683, 14E4:1692, 14E4:16B1,

14E4:16B7, 14E4:16B5, 14E4:16B3, 14E4:1641, 14E4:1691, 14E4:1694,

14E4:16B2, 14E4:16B6, 1148:4400, 10B7:0003, 10CF:11A2, 10CF:11A1,

10CF:11CC

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMIGB

This is an NDIS driver for Intel(R) PRO/1000 Network Connection adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD e1000 “igb” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following device IDs. All are Vendor ID 8086.

10A7, 10A9, 10D6, 10C9, 150A, 1518, 10E6, 10E7, 150D, 10E8, 1526,

10CA, 150E, 150F, 1510, 1511, 1516, 1527, 043A, 0438, 0440, 043C,

1521, 1522, 1523, 1524, 1520, 1533, 1535, 1534, 157B, 157C, 1536,

1537, 1538, 1539, 1F40, 1F45, 1F41

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMLEM

This is an NDIS driver for Legacy Intel(R) PRO/1000 LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “lem” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

Intel PRO/1000 CT Network Connection (82547)

Intel PRO/1000 F Server Adapter (82543)

Intel PRO/1000 Gigabit Server Adapter (82542)

Intel PRO/1000 GT Desktop Adapter (82541PI)

Intel PRO/1000 MF Dual Port Server Adapter (82546)

Intel PRO/1000 MF Server Adapter (82545)

Intel PRO/1000 MF Server Adapter (LX) (82545)

Intel PRO/1000 MT Desktop Adapter (82540)

Intel PRO/1000 MT Desktop Adapter (82541)

Intel PRO/1000 MT Dual Port Server Adapter (82546)

Intel PRO/1000 MT Quad Port Server Adapter (82546EB)

Intel PRO/1000 MT Server Adapter (82545)

Intel PRO/1000 T Desktop Adapter (82544)

Intel PRO/1000 T Server Adapter (82543)

Intel PRO/1000 XF Server Adapter (82544)

Intel PRO/1000 XT Server Adapter (82544)

This driver supports the following device IDs. All are Vendor ID 8086.

1000, 1001, 1004, 1008, 1009, 100C, 100D, 100E, 100F, 1010, 1011,

1012, 1013, 1014, 1015, 1016, 1017, 1018, 1019, 101A, 101D, 101E,

1026, 1027, 1028, 1075, 1076, 1078, 1079, 107A, 107B, 107C, 1077,

108A, 1099, 10B5

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMMSK

This is an NDIS driver for Marvell Yukon II Ethernet controller. The source code from the FreeBSD “msk” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

SK-9Sxx Gigabit Ethernet

SK-9Exx Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8021CU Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8021 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8022CU Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8022 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8061CU Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8061 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8062CU Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8062 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8035 Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8036 Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8038 Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8039 Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8040 Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8040T Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8042 Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8048 Fast Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8050 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8052 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8053 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8055 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8056 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8070 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8058 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8071 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8072 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8055 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8075 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8057 Gigabit Ethernet

Marvell Yukon 88E8059 Gigabit Ethernet

D-Link 550SX Gigabit Ethernet

D-Link 560SX Gigabit Ethernet

D-Link 560T Gigabit Ethernet

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

1148:9000, 1148:9E00, 11AB:4349, 11AB:4344, 11AB:4341, 11AB:4345,

11AB:4342, 11AB:4346, 11AB:4343, 11AB:4347, 11AB:4350, 11AB:4351,

11AB:4352, 11AB:4353, 11AB:4354, 11AB:4355, 11AB:4357, 11AB:435A

11AB:4361, 11AB:4360, 11AB:4362, 11AB:4363, 11AB:4364, 11AB:4365,

11AB:436A, 11AB:436B, 11AB:436C, 11AB:436D, 11AB:4370, 11AB:4380,

11AB:4381, 1186:4001, 1186:4002, 1186:4B00

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMRE

This is an NDIS driver for RealTek 8139C+/8169/8169S/8110S/8168/8111/8101E LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “re” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

D-Link DGE-528(T) Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

D-Link DGE-530(T) Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

RealTek 8139C+ 10/100BaseTX

RealTek 810xE PCIe 10/100baseTX

RealTek 8168/8111 B/C/CP/D/DP/E/F/G PCIe Gigabit Ethernet

RealTek 8169/8169S/8169SB(L)/8110S/8110SB(L) Gigabit Ethernet

RealTek 8169SC/8110SC Single-chip Gigabit Ethernet

Corega CG-LAPCIGT (RTL8169S) Gigabit Ethernet

Linksys EG1032 (RTL8169S) Gigabit Ethernet

US Robotics 997902 (RTL8169S) Gigabit Ethernet

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

1186:4300, 1186:4302

10EC:8139, 10EC:8136, 10EC:8168, 10EC:8169, 10EC:8167

1259:C107, 1737:1032, 16EC:0116

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMSK

This driver is not tested.

This is an NDIS driver for SysKonnect SK-NET gigabit ethernet controller.

The source code from the FreeBSD “sk” driver has been compiled, unmodified,

to run on OS/2.

This driver supports the following adapters.

SysKonnect Gigabit Ethernet (V1.0)

SysKonnect Gigabit Ethernet (V2.0)

Marvell Gigabit Ethernet

Belkin F5D5005 Gigabit Ethernet

3Com 3C940 Gigabit Ethernet

Linksys EG1032 Gigabit Ethernet

D-Link DGE-530T Gigabit Ethernet

D-Link DGE-530T Gigabit Ethernet

These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:

1148:4300, 1148:4320, 11AB:4320, 11AB:5005, 10B7:1700, 1737:1032,

1186:4C00, 1186:4B01

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

MMVTIO

This driver has not been released because it does not work.

This is an NDIS Driver for VirtIO network devices.

The source code from the FreeBSD “virtio” driver has been compiled,

unmodified, to run on OS/2.

This driver supports VirtIO adapters with Vendor:Device numbers in

then range of 1AF4:1000 through 1AF4:103F and an ABI value of 0.

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

E1000E

This driver is not supported. It will remain available but will not receive any further updates. Use E1000B instead.

Supported NICs: 82571EB, 82571PT, 82572EI, 82573V, 82573E, 82573L, 82574L, 82583V, 80003ES2LAN, 82562V, 82562G, 82562GT, 82566DM, 82566DC, 82566MC, 82566MM, 82567V-3, 82562V-2, 82562G-2, 82562GT-2, 82566DM-2, 82566DC-2, 82567LM-4, 82567LF, 82567LM, 82567V, 82567LM-2, 82567LF-2, 82567V-2, 82567LM-3, 82567LF-3, 82577LM, 82577LC, 82578DM, 82578D.

(Vendor ID: 8086, Device IDs: 1049, 104A, 104B, 104C, 104D, 105E, 105F, 1060, 107D, 107E, 107F, 108B, 108C, 1096, 1098, 109A, 10A4, 10A5, 10B9, 10BA, 10BB, 10BC, 10BD, 10BF, 10C0, 10C2, 10C3, 10C4, 10C5, 10CB, 10CC, 10CD, 10CE, 10D3, 10D5, 10D9, 10DA, 10DE, 10DF, 10E5, 10EA, 10EB, 10EF, 10F0, 10F5, 10F6, 1501, 1502, 1503, 150C, 294C)

Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.

R8169

This driver is not supported. It will remain available but will not receive any further updates. Use MMRE instead.

Supported NICs: RTL8169, RTL8169s, RTL8110s, RTL8169sb/8110sb, RTL8169sc/8110sc, RTL8102e, RTL8101e, RTL8168b/8111b, RTL8100e, RTL8168cp/8111cp, RTL8168c/8111c, RTL8168d/8111d, RTL8168dp/8111dp, RTL8105e, RTL8168e/8111e, RTL8168evl/8111evl, RTL8168f/8111f, RTL8402, RTL8411, RTL8106e, RTL8168g/8111g

(VendorID:DeviceID: 10EC:8129, 10EC:8136, 10EC:8167, 10EC:8168, 10EC:8169, 1186:4300, 1186:4302, 1259:C107, 16EC:0116, and certain subsets of 1737:1032 and 0001:8168)

In addition to having a supported NIC, your hardware must also have a supported MAC configuration. The current driver supports 44 different MAC configurations and will attempt to use a default if the MAC configuration is not recognized.