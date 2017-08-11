Multimac ethernet drivers

Multimac LAN adapter drivers currently available are:
Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).
See How to install a network driver.
Supported NICs: nForce, nForce2, nForce3, CK804, MCP04, MCP51, MCP55, MCP61, MCP65, MCP67, MCP73, MCP77, MCP79, MCP89.
(Vendor ID: 10DE, Device IDs: 0037, 0038, 0056, 0057, 0066, 0086, 008C, 00D6, 00DF, 00E6, 01C3, 0268, 0269, 0372, 0373, 03E5, 03E6, 03EE, 03EF, 0450, 0451, 0452, 0453, 054C, 054D, 054E, 054F, 07DC, 07DD, 07DE, 07DF, 0760, 0761, 0762, 0763, 0AB0, 0AB1, 0AB2, 0AB3, 0D7D)
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Intel(R) PRO/1000 LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “em” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2. This driver really should be called MMEM to match the naming convention of all the other drivers and may eventually change to that name.
This driver supports the following device IDs. All are Vendor ID 8086.
1049, 104A, 104B, 104C, 104D, 105E, 105F, 1060, 107D, 107E, 107F, 108B,
108C, 1096, 1098, 109A, 10A4, 10A5, 10B9, 10BA, 10BB, 10BC, 10BD, 10BF,
10C0, 10C2, 10C3, 10C4, 10C5, 10CB, 10CC, 10CD, 10CE, 10D3, 10D5, 10D9,
10DA, 10DE, 10DF, 10E5, 10EA, 10EB, 10EF, 10F0, 10F5, 10F6, 1501, 1502,
1503, 150C, 1525, 153A, 153B, 1559, 155A, 15A0, 15A1, 15A2, 15A3, 294C
156F, 1570, 15B7, 15B8, 15B9, 15D7, 15D8, 15E3, 15D6
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Attansic Technology Corp. L2 FastEthernet LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “ae” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
Attansic Technology Corp, L2 FastEthernet
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
1969:2048
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Attansic Technology Corp. L1 Gigabit Ethernet LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “age” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
Attansic Technology Corp, L1 Gigabit Ethernet
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
1969:1048
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Atheros AR813x/AR815x PCIe LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “alc” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
Atheros AR8131 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet
Atheros AR8132 PCIe Fast Ethernet
Atheros AR8151 v1.0 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet
Atheros AR8151 v2.0 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet
Atheros AR8152 v1.1 PCIe Fast Ethernet
Atheros AR8152 v2.0 PCIe Fast Ethernet
Atheros AR8161 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet
Atheros AR8162 PCIe Fast Ethernet
Atheros AR8171 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet
Atheros AR8172 PCIe Fast Ethernet
Killer E2200 Gigabit Ethernet
Killer E2400 Gigabit Ethernet
Killer E2500 Gigabit Ethernet
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
1969:1063, 1969:1062, 1969:1073, 1969:1083, 1969:2060,
1969:2062, 1969:1091, 1969:1090, 1969:10A1, 1969:10A0,
1969:E091, 1969:E0A1, 1969:E0B1
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Atheros AR8121/AR8113/AR8114 PCIe Ethernet LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “ale” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
Atheros AR8121/AR8113/AR8114 PCIe Ethernet
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
1969:1026
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Broadcom BCM4401 Fast Ethernet adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “bfe” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
The Broadcom BCM4401 Fast Ethernet adapters.
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
14E4:4401, 14E4:170C
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Broadcom BCM57xx(x)/BCM590x NetXtreme
and NetLink family Ethernet adapters. The source code from the
FreeBSD “bge” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
The Broadcom 57xx series adapters.
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
12AE:0003, 12AE:0004, 173B:03E8, 173B:03E9, 173B:03EA, 106B:1645,
14E4:1644, 14E4:1645, 14E4:1646, 14E4:16C6, 14E4:16A6, 14E4:1647,
14E4:16C7, 14E4:16A7, 14E4:1648, 14E4:16A8, 14E4:1649, 14E4:1653,
14E4:166E, 14E4:1654, 14E4:165D, 14E4:165E, 14E4:1668, 14E4:1669,
14E4:1678, 14E4:1679, 14E4:1655, 14E4:1665, 14E4:1656, 14E4:1657,
14E4:165F, 14E4:1659, 14E4:165A, 14E4:165B, 14E4:1643, 14E4:16F3,
14E4:1676, 14E4:167C, 14E4:1677, 14E4:167E, 14E4:167D, 14E4:1600,
14E4:1601, 14E4:16F7, 14E4:16FE, 14E4:16FD, 14E4:167A, 14E4:1672,
14E4:167B, 14E4:1673, 14E4:1674, 14E4:1681, 14E4:1680, 14E4:1688,
14E4:1689, 14E4:1687, 14E4:1684, 14E4:166A, 14E4:166B, 14E4:16DD,
14E4:1696, 14E4:1698, 14E4:16A0, 14E4:1699, 14E4:169A, 14E4:169B,
14E4:167F, 14E4:1693, 14E4:169C, 14E4:169D, 14E4:170D, 14E4:170E,
14E4:16FF, 14E4:1712, 14E4:1713, 14E4:1690, 14E4:16B0, 14E4:1682,
14E4:1642, 14E4:16B4, 14E4:1686, 14E4:1683, 14E4:1692, 14E4:16B1,
14E4:16B7, 14E4:16B5, 14E4:16B3, 14E4:1641, 14E4:1691, 14E4:1694,
14E4:16B2, 14E4:16B6, 1148:4400, 10B7:0003, 10CF:11A2, 10CF:11A1,
10CF:11CC
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Intel(R) PRO/1000 Network Connection adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD e1000 “igb” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following device IDs. All are Vendor ID 8086.
10A7, 10A9, 10D6, 10C9, 150A, 1518, 10E6, 10E7, 150D, 10E8, 1526,
10CA, 150E, 150F, 1510, 1511, 1516, 1527, 043A, 0438, 0440, 043C,
1521, 1522, 1523, 1524, 1520, 1533, 1535, 1534, 157B, 157C, 1536,
1537, 1538, 1539, 1F40, 1F45, 1F41
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Legacy Intel(R) PRO/1000 LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “lem” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
Intel PRO/1000 CT Network Connection (82547)
Intel PRO/1000 F Server Adapter (82543)
Intel PRO/1000 Gigabit Server Adapter (82542)
Intel PRO/1000 GT Desktop Adapter (82541PI)
Intel PRO/1000 MF Dual Port Server Adapter (82546)
Intel PRO/1000 MF Server Adapter (82545)
Intel PRO/1000 MF Server Adapter (LX) (82545)
Intel PRO/1000 MT Desktop Adapter (82540)
Intel PRO/1000 MT Desktop Adapter (82541)
Intel PRO/1000 MT Dual Port Server Adapter (82546)
Intel PRO/1000 MT Quad Port Server Adapter (82546EB)
Intel PRO/1000 MT Server Adapter (82545)
Intel PRO/1000 T Desktop Adapter (82544)
Intel PRO/1000 T Server Adapter (82543)
Intel PRO/1000 XF Server Adapter (82544)
Intel PRO/1000 XT Server Adapter (82544)
This driver supports the following device IDs. All are Vendor ID 8086.
1000, 1001, 1004, 1008, 1009, 100C, 100D, 100E, 100F, 1010, 1011,
1012, 1013, 1014, 1015, 1016, 1017, 1018, 1019, 101A, 101D, 101E,
1026, 1027, 1028, 1075, 1076, 1078, 1079, 107A, 107B, 107C, 1077,
108A, 1099, 10B5
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for Marvell Yukon II Ethernet controller. The source code from the FreeBSD “msk” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
SK-9Sxx Gigabit Ethernet
SK-9Exx Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8021CU Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8021 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8022CU Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8022 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8061CU Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8061 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8062CU Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8062 SX/LX Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8035 Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8036 Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8038 Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8039 Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8040 Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8040T Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8042 Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8048 Fast Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8050 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8052 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8053 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8055 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8056 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8070 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8058 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8071 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8072 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8055 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8075 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8057 Gigabit Ethernet
Marvell Yukon 88E8059 Gigabit Ethernet
D-Link 550SX Gigabit Ethernet
D-Link 560SX Gigabit Ethernet
D-Link 560T Gigabit Ethernet
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
1148:9000, 1148:9E00, 11AB:4349, 11AB:4344, 11AB:4341, 11AB:4345,
11AB:4342, 11AB:4346, 11AB:4343, 11AB:4347, 11AB:4350, 11AB:4351,
11AB:4352, 11AB:4353, 11AB:4354, 11AB:4355, 11AB:4357, 11AB:435A
11AB:4361, 11AB:4360, 11AB:4362, 11AB:4363, 11AB:4364, 11AB:4365,
11AB:436A, 11AB:436B, 11AB:436C, 11AB:436D, 11AB:4370, 11AB:4380,
11AB:4381, 1186:4001, 1186:4002, 1186:4B00
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This is an NDIS driver for RealTek 8139C+/8169/8169S/8110S/8168/8111/8101E LAN adapters. The source code from the FreeBSD “re” driver has been compiled, unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
D-Link DGE-528(T) Gigabit Ethernet Adapter
D-Link DGE-530(T) Gigabit Ethernet Adapter
RealTek 8139C+ 10/100BaseTX
RealTek 810xE PCIe 10/100baseTX
RealTek 8168/8111 B/C/CP/D/DP/E/F/G PCIe Gigabit Ethernet
RealTek 8169/8169S/8169SB(L)/8110S/8110SB(L) Gigabit Ethernet
RealTek 8169SC/8110SC Single-chip Gigabit Ethernet
Corega CG-LAPCIGT (RTL8169S) Gigabit Ethernet
Linksys EG1032 (RTL8169S) Gigabit Ethernet
US Robotics 997902 (RTL8169S) Gigabit Ethernet
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
1186:4300, 1186:4302
10EC:8139, 10EC:8136, 10EC:8168, 10EC:8169, 10EC:8167
1259:C107, 1737:1032, 16EC:0116
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This driver is not tested.
This is an NDIS driver for SysKonnect SK-NET gigabit ethernet controller.
The source code from the FreeBSD “sk” driver has been compiled, unmodified,
to run on OS/2.
This driver supports the following adapters.
SysKonnect Gigabit Ethernet (V1.0)
SysKonnect Gigabit Ethernet (V2.0)
Marvell Gigabit Ethernet
Belkin F5D5005 Gigabit Ethernet
3Com 3C940 Gigabit Ethernet
Linksys EG1032 Gigabit Ethernet
D-Link DGE-530T Gigabit Ethernet
D-Link DGE-530T Gigabit Ethernet
These correspond to the following Vendor:Device numbers:
1148:4300, 1148:4320, 11AB:4320, 11AB:5005, 10B7:1700, 1737:1032,
1186:4C00, 1186:4B01
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This driver has not been released because it does not work.
This is an NDIS Driver for VirtIO network devices.
The source code from the FreeBSD “virtio” driver has been compiled,
unmodified, to run on OS/2.
This driver supports VirtIO adapters with Vendor:Device numbers in
then range of 1AF4:1000 through 1AF4:103F and an ABI value of 0.
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This driver is not supported. It will remain available but will not receive any further updates. Use E1000B instead.
Supported NICs: 82571EB, 82571PT, 82572EI, 82573V, 82573E, 82573L, 82574L, 82583V, 80003ES2LAN, 82562V, 82562G, 82562GT, 82566DM, 82566DC, 82566MC, 82566MM, 82567V-3, 82562V-2, 82562G-2, 82562GT-2, 82566DM-2, 82566DC-2, 82567LM-4, 82567LF, 82567LM, 82567V, 82567LM-2, 82567LF-2, 82567V-2, 82567LM-3, 82567LF-3, 82577LM, 82577LC, 82578DM, 82578D.
(Vendor ID: 8086, Device IDs: 1049, 104A, 104B, 104C, 104D, 105E, 105F, 1060, 107D, 107E, 107F, 108B, 108C, 1096, 1098, 109A, 10A4, 10A5, 10B9, 10BA, 10BB, 10BC, 10BD, 10BF, 10C0, 10C2, 10C3, 10C4, 10C5, 10CB, 10CC, 10CD, 10CE, 10D3, 10D5, 10D9, 10DA, 10DE, 10DF, 10E5, 10EA, 10EB, 10EF, 10F0, 10F5, 10F6, 1501, 1502, 1503, 150C, 294C)
Please read the ReadMe before installing and using this driver.
This driver is not supported. It will remain available but will not receive any further updates. Use MMRE instead.
Supported NICs: RTL8169, RTL8169s, RTL8110s, RTL8169sb/8110sb, RTL8169sc/8110sc, RTL8102e, RTL8101e, RTL8168b/8111b, RTL8100e, RTL8168cp/8111cp, RTL8168c/8111c, RTL8168d/8111d, RTL8168dp/8111dp, RTL8105e, RTL8168e/8111e, RTL8168evl/8111evl, RTL8168f/8111f, RTL8402, RTL8411, RTL8106e, RTL8168g/8111g
(VendorID:DeviceID: 10EC:8129, 10EC:8136, 10EC:8167, 10EC:8168, 10EC:8169, 1186:4300, 1186:4302, 1259:C107, 16EC:0116, and certain subsets of 1737:1032 and 0001:8168)
In addition to having a supported NIC, your hardware must also have a supported MAC configuration. The current driver supports 44 different MAC configurations and will attempt to use a default if the MAC configuration is not recognized.
Following ones are the download links for manual installation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment