Major Major

Version: 
2.3
Release date: 
Wednesday, 14 June, 2017
Home: 
http://www.pmoylan.org/pages/os2/major.html

Authors/Port authors:

Major Major is a mailing list manager for OS/2. It lets you create multiple mailing lists on your machine. People subscribe to these lists by mailing a "subscribe" command to Major Major (there is also an "unsubscribe" command). You can also subscribe/unsubscribe people in your role as system manager.

Now with support for multiple languages.

Categories:

License:

  • Open source (generic)

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Online documentation:

Download

Ver. 2.3 (14/06/2017)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major2.3.zip
Ver. 2.1 (30/05/2015)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major2.1.zip
Ver. 2.2 (22/05/2015)
 http://www.pmoylan.org/ftp/Major/major2.2.zip
Ver. 2.0 (05/05/2015)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major2.0.zip
Ver. 1.68 (30/06/2014)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major1.68.zip
Ver. 1.671 (12/12/2013)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major1.671.zip
Ver. 1.67 (04/01/2013)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major1.67.zip
Ver. 1.66 (10/11/2012)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major1.66.zip
Ver. 1.65 (24/05/2012)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major1.65.zip
Ver. 1.63 (09/01/2011)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/Major/major1.63.zip
Last updated: Fri, 16/06/2017 - 11:20

