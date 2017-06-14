Major Major is a mailing list manager for OS/2. It lets you create multiple mailing lists on your machine. People subscribe to these lists by mailing a "subscribe" command to Major Major (there is also an "unsubscribe" command). You can also subscribe/unsubscribe people in your role as system manager.
Now with support for multiple languages.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment