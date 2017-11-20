ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ lxLite revision history ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ [;] Comment [*] Modified [+] Added feature [-] Removed feature [!] Bug fix 1.1.8 ÄÄÄÄÄ 01-Mar-97; well, its THE time for a new release :-) [!] Fixed a serious bug in run-length packing method: the kernel decompressor expects two zeros at the end of packed data and lxLite didn`t put them there. The bug is since first lxlite release, so if you previously encountered problems (especially using /C:Ver2x switch) you should try to re-pack damaged modules (lxLite will correctly unpack even "incorrect" modules, then will correctly pack them). Big thanks to Vallat Christophe for pointing out this bug. [+] Now to reply to any question you can instead of pressing simply [L]etter press <Alt>+[L]etter which will set the default reply for all following similar questions. [+] Added the /MF3 fixup packing method which will find the best alternative for each page between /MF1 and /MF2. However this is a bit slow and does not give too much gain, so default is still /MF1. [!] Fixed a serious bug in /MF2 packing method. Lucky for you, previous version was not public. [*] Now you cannot proceed module along with displaying module structure (i.e. /V option has priority over any other).