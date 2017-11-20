LX-Lite

Version: 
1.3.9
Release date: 
Monday, 20 November, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

Freeware OS/2 LX executables packer.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO
This software is distributed in two modes:
  • as compressed package that you have to download and manually install; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too;
  • as RPM package; you can install it using your favorite rpm package manager, that will take care to download and install both the software and its prerequisites.
Choose the installation mode that you prefer. Please note that not all the versions are available in both the installation modes.

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

lxlite-1.3.9-5.oc00 (20/11/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install lxlite
lxlite-tools-1.3.9-5.oc00 (20/11/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install lxlite-tools

Manual installation

Il programma è distribuito come pacchetto ZIP: scaricare in una cartella temporanea e scompattare nella cartella di destinazione. Vedi sotto per il(i) link di download.

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

LX-Lite 1.3.8 (update) (06/03/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/archiver/lxlt138u.zip
LX-Lite 1.3.3 (05/12/2003)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/archiver/lxlt133.zip
LX-Lite 1.3.3 (source code) (05/12/2003)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/archiver/lxlt133s.zip
LX-Lite 1.3.2 (02/04/2002)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/util/archiver/lxlt132.zip
LX-Lite 1.3.2 (source code) (02/04/2002)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/util/archiver/lxlt132s.zip
LX-Lite 1.2.1 (21/08/1997)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/util/archiver/lxlt121.zip
LX-Lite 1.1.8 (12/03/1997)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/util/archiver/lxlt118.zip
Record updated last time on: Mon, 20/11/2017 - 22:30

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.