Lua Programming Language

Lua is a powerful, fast, lightweight, embeddable scripting language developed at PUC Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio). Port by different authors.
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install lua
yum install lua-devel
yum install lua-static
