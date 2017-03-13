Lua Programming Language

This is Lua 4.0. * Changes from version 3.2 to 4.0 ------------------------------- Language: + new "break" and "for" statements (both numerical and for tables). + uniform treatment of globals: globals are now stored in a Lua table. + improved error messages. + no more '$debug': full speed *and* full debug information. + new read form: read(N) for next N bytes. + general read patterns now deprecated. (still available with -DCOMPAT_READPATTERNS.) + all return values are passed as arguments for the last function (old semantics still available with -DLUA_COMPAT_ARGRET) + garbage collection tag methods for tables now deprecated. + there is now only one tag method for order. API: + New API: fully re-entrant, simpler, and more efficient. + New debug API. Implementation: + cleaner virtual machine -- at least 20% faster. + non-recursive garbage-collector algorithm. + reduced memory usage for programs with many strings. + improved treatment for memory allocation errors. + improved support for 16-bit machines (we hope). + code now compiles unmodified as both ANSI C and C++. + numbers in bases other than 10 are converted using strtoul. + new -f option in Lua to support #! scripts. + luac can now combine text and binaries.