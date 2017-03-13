Lua Programming Language

Version: 
5.3.4
Release date: 
Monday, 13 March, 2017
Home: 
http://www.lua.org

Authors/Port authors:

Lua is a powerful, fast, lightweight, embeddable scripting language developed at PUC Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio). Port by different authors.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install emxrt libc

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

lua-5.3.4-1.oc00 (13/03/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install lua
lua-devel-5.3.4-1.oc00 (13/03/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install lua-devel
lua-static-5.3.4-1.oc00 (13/03/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install lua-static

Download

Ver. 5.1.5 (by Alexander Walz , Wpi package) (11/09/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/lua-5.1.5-ecs.os2.wpi.zip
Ver. 5.2.3 (by Alexander Walz, Wpi package) (11/09/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/lua-5.2.3-ecs.os2.wpi.zip
Ver. 5.1.5 (by Alexander Walz) (08/09/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/lua-5.1.5-ecs.os2.zip
Ver. 5.1.4 (by Alexander Walz) (18/03/2009)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/lua-5.1.4-os2.zip
Ver. 4.0 (by Cristiano Guadagnino) (06/02/2002)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/lua40.zip
Last updated: Tue, 14/03/2017 - 11:29

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.