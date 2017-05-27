LSZipWizard for OS/2

Version: 
0.91
Release date: 
Saturday, 27 May, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

An easy-to-use helper for Zip archives in OS/2(TM), eComStation(TM) or ArcaOS(TM)

This Application is a graphical user interface

  • to list the contents of a compressed Zip archive
  • to view single files thereof
  • finally, to extract this archive following given options
  • or to create a new Zip archive or modify (update) an existing one, following given options.

Probably the mostly wanted, but by far not all of [un]zip.exe's available options are supported.
The program is not designed to replace a typical Backup utility.

This programm will rely on the methods [un]zip of Info-Zip(TM) only.

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, run INSTALL.CMD. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Download

Ver. 0.91 (27/05/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lszipwiz-0.91.zip
Ver. 0.90 (26/04/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/archiver/lszipwiz-0.90.zip
Last updated: Sat, 27/05/2017 - 18:08

