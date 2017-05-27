LSZipWizard for OS/2

Version 0.91
May 2017
Author: Lothar Soens
The GUI is in English, but English and German language help files are available.
Changelog
---------
Version 0.91
============
Enhancements :
- - - - - - -
1. Optional Drag&Drop operations on some pages to select input files,
GUI: Coloured all Drag&Drop target areas
- experimental: same d&d-effects extended to the (narrow) spare spots on those pages.
2. Support for self-extracting zip archives (View/Unzip and Create/Update)
3. Support for zip encrypted archive contents, with password dialog
(aside from caveats mentioned in info-Zip's docs).
4. Optional summary integrity test for zip archives;
(tested with "good" archives, including encrypted; sorry I hadn't corrupt files available :-) )
Improvements:
- - - - - - -
5. Offered cleanup for target directory junk in case of error results
6. Clear target directory: also removes write-protected files in order to avoid junk;
the user may, after query, continue or choose a different target.
7. Preferences: For the standard programs, a Find dialog replaced
the inconvenient FileOpenDialog
8. Preferences: Offered a setting to omit filters in FileOpenDialogs, as workaround
on systems pre-eCS 2.1 ('multiple dots in filename' problem)
9. GUI: Improved enable/disable buttons depending on prior action/results
10. GUI: Improved and clarified several user queries and messages
11. GUI: Renamed 'zipfile' -> 'archive' (to meet info-Zip's terminology)
12: GUI: Renamed tab 'Add comments' -> 'Edit comments'
13: GUI: Coloured some texts to get attention
14: GUI: Elements adjusted where necessary
Fixes:
- - -
15. Update zip archives corrected (major issue),
16. Preferences: Wrong filters in FileOpenDialogs, obsolete by new Find dialog
17. Clear target directory: also allow for 'Other' target
18. Temporary 'View File' directory removes write-protected files.
Application Help is adjusted accordingly. While implementing the improvements,
the remaining code was widely refurbished where supposed for easier maintenance.
