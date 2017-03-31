LCSS (Logical Config.Sys Sort)

0.5.0
Friday, 31 March, 2017

Logical Config.Sys Sort analize your CONFIG.SYS file and sort it into logical sections.

  • Open source (generic)

  • VIO

Selfinstalling WarpIn package.

Ver. 0.5.0 (31/03/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lcss-0-5-0.wpi
Ver. 0.4.8 (02/10/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/config/lcss-0-4-8.wpi
