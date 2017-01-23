Lame

3.99.5 r3
Monday, 23 January, 2017
http://lame.sourceforge.net/

Lame is a free, open source MP3 encoder, which has proven to be the best quality mp3 encoder in many independent tests.

  • LGPL

  • VIO

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd emxrt nasm

Download

Lame Ver. 3.99.5 r3 (by KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lame-3.99.5-r3.zip
Icon for LAME or LAME3995.WPI (by A. Doff) (22/03/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame3995iconwpi.zip
Lame Ver. 3.99.5 r2 (by KO Myung-Hun) (18/07/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame-3.99.5-r2.zip
Lame Ver. 3.99.5 (by KO Myung-Hun) (25/06/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame-3.99.5.zip
Lame Ver. 3.98.4 (by Oliver Cramer) (18/04/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame3984.wpi
Lame Ver. 3.98.4 (by KO Myung-Hun) (16/08/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame-3.98.4.zip
Lame Ver. 3.98.2 (by KO Myung-Hun) (29/01/2009)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame-3.98.2.zip
Lame Ver. 3.98 (by KO Myung-Hun) (16/09/2008)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame-3.98.zip
Lame Ver. 3.97 (by KO Myung-Hun) (26/08/2008)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/lame-3.97.zip
Lame Ver. 3.97 (by lelik) (22/11/2006)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.97.zip
Lame Ver. 3.96.1 (by lelik) (03/11/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.96.1.zip
Lame Ver. 3.96 (by lelik) (26/04/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.96.zip
Lame Ver. 3.95 (by lelik) (07/04/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.95.zip
Lame Ver. 3.95.1 (by lelik) (05/04/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.95.1.zip
Lame Ver. 3.94b1 (by lelik) (12/01/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.94b.zip
Lame Ver. 3.93.1 & 3.94a11 (EMX, by Paul Smedley) (13/03/2003)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-gcc321.zip
Lame Ver. 3.93.1 (EMX, by Paul Smedley) (13/01/2003)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.93.1.zip
Lame Ver. 3.90.2 (EMX, by Michel Such) (09/01/2002)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3.90.2.zip
Lame Ver. 3.90a7 (EMX, by Erico Mendonca) (14/11/2001)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3_90a7-os2.zip
Lame Ver. 3.88 (EMX, by Nick Burch) (10/04/2001)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame-3_88.zip
Front-end for Lame & Leech to produce mp3 files (by Ari Kemppainen) (05/07/2000)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/mp3p_025.zip
REXX script to encode multiple wave files with the Lame encoder (by Tom Steen) (22/02/2000)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/convert/lame_script.zip
