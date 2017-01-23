Follow @eCSoft2
Lame is a free, open source MP3 encoder, which has proven to be the best quality mp3 encoder in many independent tests.
Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:
You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:
yum install libc libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd emxrt nasm
