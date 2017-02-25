JALv2 Compiler (Just Another Language)

Version: 
2.4q6
Release date: 
Saturday, 25 February, 2017
Home: 
http://www.casadeyork.com/jalv2/
http://www.robh.nl/

Authors/Port authors:

JAL (Just Another Language) is a Pascal-like programming language and compiler that generates executable code for PIC microcontrollers. It is configurable and extendable through the use of libraries and can even be combined with PIC assembly language.

JALv2 is a dedicated compiler available also for OS/2.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Online documentation:

Download

JAL V2 compiler Include File generation project (25/02/2017)
 http://www.robh.nl/jal/index.php
Ver. 2.4q6 (26/01/2017)
 http://www.robh.nl/zip/jalv24q6.zip
Ver. 2.4q5 (30/12/2015)
 http://www.robh.nl/zip/jalv24q5.zip
Last updated: Mon, 27/02/2017 - 10:27

