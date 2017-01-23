ITS Tool

Version: 
2.0.2
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
http://itstool.org/

Authors/Port authors:

ITS Tool allows you to translate your XML documents with PO files, using rules from the W3C Internationalization Tag Set (ITS) to determine what to translate and how to separate it into PO file messages.

PO files are the standard translation format for GNU and other Unix-like systems.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install python

Download

ITS Tool (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/itstool-2.0.2.zip
Last updated: Tue, 24/01/2017 - 15:09

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.