History: --------- Version 0.1, unofficial revision 2.0.2: ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ - Bug fix, removed inserted character in distributed INI2Rexx.CMD Version 0.1, unofficial revision 2.0.1: ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ -Removed "hexdump" comments characters, to avoid invalid characters, and to pass ORexx syntax check. This reduces the size of the created CMD file too, which may reduce the risk of exhausted system resources. -App name quote characters changed from ' to ", so "Jane's John" now works. Quoting still isn't perfect, but this worked better, because there is no " character in my names of applications, and it passed the Object Rexx syntax check. -FastINI.DLL is not included, so you may still need an old official package of the original author. -So first install the original package, and upgrade the file INI2Rexx.CMD.