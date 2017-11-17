IBM LAN Update for ArcaOS

Arca Noae is pleased to announce the immediate availability of an update for the IBM LAN product in ArcaOS. This update brings the IBM Requester and Peer files in ArcaOS up to the latest level. This update is only for ArcaOS versions 5.0 through 5.0.1. The updated IBM Requester and Peer files will already be in ArcaOS versions 5.0.2 and later, so those systems do not need this update. This update is not for non-ArcaOS systems. The installer will check your system to see if you need the update when you run it. If you have ArcaOS, this update package is available for download from the Arca Noae website as part of the Support & Maintenance subscription for your ArcaOS product. Please log into your account and see your ArcaOS order details page to access your software. If you are still running OS/2 and/or eComStation systems, this update is not licensed for use on those systems. This might be a great time to consider moving up to ArcaOS.