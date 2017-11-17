IBM LAN Update for ArcaOS

Version: 
20171117
Release date: 
Friday, 17 November, 2017
Home: 
https://www.arcanoae.com

Authors/Port authors:

This update brings the IBM Requester and Peer files in ArcaOS up to the latest level. This update is only for ArcaOS versions 5.0 through 5.0.1. The updated IBM Requester and Peer files will already be in ArcaOS versions 5.0.2 and later, so those systems do not need this update. This update is not for non-ArcaOS systems. The installer will check your system to see if you need the update when you run it.

Categories:

License:

  • Commercial

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

20171117 (17/11/2017)
 https://ecsoft2.org/os2-ecs-drivers-and-software-package
Record updated last time on: Mon, 20/11/2017 - 00:04

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.