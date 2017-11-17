IBM LAN Update for ArcaOS

This update brings the IBM Requester and Peer files in ArcaOS up to the latest level. This update is only for ArcaOS versions 5.0 through 5.0.1. The updated IBM Requester and Peer files will already be in ArcaOS versions 5.0.2 and later, so those systems do not need this update. This update is not for non-ArcaOS systems. The installer will check your system to see if you need the update when you run it.
Following ones are the download links for manual installation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment