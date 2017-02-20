Highly portable C system library (plibsys)

Changes in plibsys 0.0.2 ======================== * Rename project to lower case letters * Move to LGPL license * Print routine names in warning and error output * Add CMake option PLIBSYS_TESTS to disable tests completely * Add ability to use general model for read-write locks explicitly * New API: New hashing algorithms: SHA-256/224, SHA-512/384, SHA-3 Add routines to get and set last native error codes * New supported platforms and compilers: OpenVMS on Alpha and IA64 (DEC C) Tru64 on Alpha (Compaq, GCC) Linux on PPC64le (IBM XL C, GCC) Syllable (GCC) * AppVeyor: Add parallel builds for Microsoft compilers Add LLVM (x64) build Add MinGW 4.9, 5.4 and 6.2 builds Add MSYS64 (x64) build Add MSYS64 (MinGW x86) build Add Cygwin (x86, x64) builds Add OpenWatcom 1.9 build * Travis: Move to container-based builds Add GCC 4.9, 5.4 and 6.x builds (x86, x64) for Linux Add Clang 3.6, 3.7 and 3.8 builds (x64) for Linux Add GCC 4.9, 5.4 and 6.x builds (x64) for macOS Add Xcode 6.4, 7.3 and 8 builds (x64) for macOS * Boost: Backport changes from 1.62 to fix warnings with GCC 6.x * Fixes: Fix race condition on Solaris when creating a TLS key Fix potential leak on SCO when creating a TLS key Fix building tests in QNX