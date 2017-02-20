Highly portable C system library (plibsys)

0.0.2
Monday, 20 February, 2017
https://github.com/saprykin/plibsys

Highly portable C system library: threads and synchronization primitives, sockets (TCP, UDP, SCTP), IPv4 and IPv6, IPC, hash functions (MD5, SHA-1, SHA-2, SHA-3, GOST), binary trees (RB, AVL) and more. Native code performance.

  • LGPL

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install gcc

Download

Ver. 0.0.2 (20/02/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/plibsys-20170220.zip
