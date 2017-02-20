Highly portable C system library (plibsys)

Changes in plibsys 0.0.2
========================
* Rename project to lower case letters
* Move to LGPL license
* Print routine names in warning and error output
* Add CMake option PLIBSYS_TESTS to disable tests completely
* Add ability to use general model for read-write locks explicitly
* New API:
New hashing algorithms: SHA-256/224, SHA-512/384, SHA-3
Add routines to get and set last native error codes
* New supported platforms and compilers:
OpenVMS on Alpha and IA64 (DEC C)
Tru64 on Alpha (Compaq, GCC)
Linux on PPC64le (IBM XL C, GCC)
Syllable (GCC)
* AppVeyor:
Add parallel builds for Microsoft compilers
Add LLVM (x64) build
Add MinGW 4.9, 5.4 and 6.2 builds
Add MSYS64 (x64) build
Add MSYS64 (MinGW x86) build
Add Cygwin (x86, x64) builds
Add OpenWatcom 1.9 build
* Travis:
Move to container-based builds
Add GCC 4.9, 5.4 and 6.x builds (x86, x64) for Linux
Add Clang 3.6, 3.7 and 3.8 builds (x64) for Linux
Add GCC 4.9, 5.4 and 6.x builds (x64) for macOS
Add Xcode 6.4, 7.3 and 8 builds (x64) for macOS
* Boost:
Backport changes from 1.62 to fix warnings with GCC 6.x
* Fixes:
Fix race condition on Solaris when creating a TLS key
Fix potential leak on SCO when creating a TLS key
Fix building tests in QNX
