GNU texinfo

Version: 
6.3
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
http://www.gnu.org/software/texinfo/

Authors/Port authors:

Texinfo is the official documentation format of the GNU project, useful for development.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

texinfo-5.2-2.oc00 (17/02/2015)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install texinfo

Download

GNU Texinfo Ver. 6.3 (by KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/texinfo-6.3.zip
GNU Texinfo Ver. 5.1 (by KO Myung-Hun) (19/05/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/texinfo-5.1.zip
GNU Texinfo Ver. 4.8 (emx, by Jun Sawataishi) (20/01/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/wp/tex/util/texinfo-4.8.zip
GNU Texinfo Ver. 3.7 (emx, by Eberhard Mattes) (22/12/1998)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/emx/v0.9d/gnuinfo.zip
GNU Texinfo Ver. 3.11 (emx, by Kai Uwe Rommel) (07/07/1998)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/wp/tex/util/gnuinfo.zip
Last updated: Wed, 25/01/2017 - 10:10

