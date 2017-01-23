GNU sed (stream editor) is a non-interactive command-line text editor.
GNU sed is commonly used to filter text, i.e., it takes text input, performs some operation (or set of operations) on it, and outputs the modified text. sed is typically used for extracting part of a file using pattern matching or substituting multiple occurrences of a string within a file.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install sed
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
