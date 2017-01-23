GNU sed

4.3
Monday, 23 January, 2017
https://www.gnu.org/software/sed/

GNU sed (stream editor) is a non-interactive command-line text editor.

GNU sed is commonly used to filter text, i.e., it takes text input, performs some operation (or set of operations) on it, and outputs the modified text. sed is typically used for extracting part of a file using pattern matching or substituting multiple occurrences of a string within a file.

  • GPL

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

sed-4.2.1-2.oc00 (08/01/2012)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install sed

Download

GNU sed Ver. 4.3 (by KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/sed-4.3.zip
GNU sed Ver. 3.02 (binaries, by Andreas Buening) (16/10/2001)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/file/sed-3_02-r2-bin.zip
GNU sed Ver. 3.02 (sources, by Andreas Buening) (16/10/2001)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/file/sed-3_02-r2.zip
