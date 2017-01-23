GNU Make

3.81-k1
Monday, 23 January, 2017
https://www.gnu.org/software/make/

GNU Make is a tool which controls the generation of executables and other non-source files of a program from the program's source files. Make gets its knowledge of how to build your program from a file called the makefile, which lists each of the non-source files and how to compute it from other files. When you write a program, you should write a makefile for it, so that it is possible to use Make to build and install the program.

  • GPL

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc

Download

GNU Make Ver. 3.81-k1 (by KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/make-3.81-k1.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.81r3 (binaries by Andreas Buening) (28/09/2009)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3.81-r3-bin.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.81r3 (patch to sources, by Andreas Buening) (28/09/2009)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3.81-r3_patch.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.81r3 (static, by Andreas Buening) (28/09/2009)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3.81-r3-bin-static.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.81r2 (binaries by Andreas Buening) (30/05/2006)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3.81-r2-bin.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.81r2 (sources by Andreas Buening) (30/05/2006)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3.81-r2.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.81 Beta3 (binaries by Andreas Buening) (08/08/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3.81beta3-r2-bin.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.81 Beta3 (sources by Andreas Buening) (08/08/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3.81beta3-r2.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.79.2a1 (sources by Andreas Buening) (23/08/2003)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3_79_2a1.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.79.2a1 (binaries by Andreas Buening) (23/08/2002)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3_79_2a1-bin.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.79.1 (binaries by Andreas Buening) (11/06/2002)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3_79_1-bin.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.79.1 (sources by Andreas Buening) (11/06/2002)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3_76_1s.zip
GNU Make Ver. 3.76.1 (by Andreas Buening) (13/08/2001)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/make-3_76_1s.zip
