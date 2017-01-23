GNU m4

Version: 
1.4.18
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
https://www.gnu.org/software/m4/m4.html

Authors/Port authors:

GNU m4 port, the GNU macro processor, utility for developing software.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Il programma è distribuito come pacchetto ZIP: scaricare in una cartella temporanea e scompattare nella cartella di destinazione. Vedi sotto per il(i) link di download.

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd

Unpack in destination folder, better if in PATH.

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

m4-1.4.17-3.oc00 (03/11/2014)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install m4

Download

GNU M4 Ver. 1.4.18 (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/m4-1.4.18.zip
GNU M4 Ver. 1.4.17 (18/07/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/m4-1.4.17.zip
Last updated: Tue, 24/01/2017 - 19:15

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.