GNU COREUtils

Version: 
8.26
Release date: 
Wednesday, 22 February, 2017
Home: 
http://www.gnu.org/software/coreutils/

Authors/Port authors:

The GNU coreutils port from UNIX. This package is the union of the GNU fileutils, sh-utils, and textutils packages. Most of these programs have significant advantages over their UNIX counterparts, such as greater speed, additional options, and fewer arbitrary limits.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

coreutils-8.26-2.oc00 (22/02/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install coreutils

Download

GNU COREUtils Ver. 8.26 (by KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/coreutils-8.26.zip
GNU COREUtils Ver. 6.11.17 (by Elbert Pol) (07/05/2008)
 ftp://hobbes.nmsu.edu/pub/os2/util/coreutils-6.11.17-d30ac-test.zip
GNU COREUtils Ver. 5.93 (by Dave Yeo) (17/07/2007)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/file/coreutils_5.93.zip
Last updated: Thu, 23/02/2017 - 10:31

Comments

Pete

Fri, 30/09/2016 - 17:39

I see in the above blurp "Installation Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s)." I cannot find a download link for the above mentioned ZIP file anywhere on the page. Is it in text that is tha same colour as the page background is it simply missing?

muffetta

Mon, 03/10/2016 - 08:49

Of corse, Pete. To get the program use the ZIP link. Thanks to follow us.

Pete

Mon, 23/01/2017 - 18:39

The only zip package I see mentioned is an old version of coreutils from 2008. That is not a recent/current package. I think you probably need to change the link to http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/coreutils-8.26.zip

