The GNU coreutils port from UNIX. This package is the union of the GNU fileutils, sh-utils, and textutils packages. Most of these programs have significant advantages over their UNIX counterparts, such as greater speed, additional options, and fewer arbitrary limits.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install coreutils
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Comments
Pete
Fri, 30/09/2016 - 17:39
Permalink
I see in the above blurp
muffetta
Mon, 03/10/2016 - 08:49
Permalink
Of corse, Pete. To get the
Pete
Mon, 23/01/2017 - 18:39
Permalink
The only zip package I see
Add new comment