GNU binutils

2.27
Monday, 26 June, 2017
http://www.gnu.org/software/binutils/

The GNU binutils are a collection of binary tools for GCC. The main ones are:

  • ld - the GNU linker.
  • as - the GNU assembler.

And other utilities:

  • addr2line - Converts addresses into filenames and line numbers.
  • ar - A utility for creating, modifying and extracting from archives.
  • c++filt - Filter to demangle encoded C++ symbols.
  • dlltool - Creates files for building and using DLLs.
  • gold - A new, faster, ELF only linker, still in beta test.
  • gprof - Displays profiling information.
  • nlmconv - Converts object code into an NLM.
  • nm - Lists symbols from object files.
  • objcopy - Copies and translates object files.
  • objdump - Displays information from object files.
  • ranlib - Generates an index to the contents of an archive.
  • readelf - Displays information from any ELF format object file.
  • size - Lists the section sizes of an object or archive file.
  • strings - Lists printable strings from files.
  • strip - Discards symbols.
  • windmc - A Windows compatible message compiler.
  • windres - A compiler for Windows resource files.

  • GPL

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, better if in path. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

binutils-2.27-2.oc00 (26/06/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install binutils

Download

GNU Binutils 2.25 (Paul Smedley) (08/01/2015)
 https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/76425158/binutils-2.25-os2-20150108.zip
GNU Binutils 2.23.2 (Paul Smedley) (07/09/2013)
 https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/76425158/binutils-2.23.2-os2-20130907.zip
Last updated: Tue, 27/06/2017 - 11:40

