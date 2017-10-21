GNU Awk is upwardly compatible with Brian Kernighan's version of Unix Awk. The awk utility interprets a special-purpose programming language that makes it possible to handle simple data-reformatting jobs with just a few lines of code. Port by different authors.
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install gawk
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, better if in PATH. See below for download link(s).
Following ones are the download links for manual installation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
