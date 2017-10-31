Gilbert and the doors

Version: 
1.2
Release date: 
Tuesday, 31 October, 2017
Home: 
https://sites.google.com/view/gilbert-and-the-doors

Authors/Port authors:

Gilbert and the doors is a 2D platform game, written in C language/SDL1.2. This is simple, but nice to play. The game contain 22 levels with an evolutive difficulty.

 

Categories:

License:

  • LGPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Musics, graphics and sprites required, available inside the original source code package. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Ver. 1.2 (01/11/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/Gilbert_and_the_doors_v1_2-keyboard-fix-os2.zip
Ver. 1.0 (31/10/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/Gilbert_and_the_doors_v1_2-os2.zip
Record updated last time on: Wed, 01/11/2017 - 07:20

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.