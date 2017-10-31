Gilbert and the doors is a 2D platform game, written in C language/SDL1.2. This is simple, but nice to play. The game contain 22 levels with an evolutive difficulty.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Musics, graphics and sprites required, available inside the original source code package. See below for download link(s).
Following ones are the download links for manual installation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment