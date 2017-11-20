This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install ghostscript
yum install ghostscript-fonts
Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:
See below for download link(s).
Following ones are the download links for manual installation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment