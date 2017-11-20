Ghostscript

Version: 
9.18
Release date: 
Monday, 20 November, 2017
Home: 
http://www.ghostscript.com/
http://os2ports.smedley.id.au/index.php?page=ghostscript

Authors/Port authors:

Ghostscript is a Postscript and PDF interpreter and converter. It is a eCUPS prerequisite.

Categories:

License:

  • Open source (generic)

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO
This software is distributed in two modes:
  • as compressed package that you have to download and manually install; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too;
  • as RPM package; you can install it using your favorite rpm package manager, that will take care to download and install both the software and its prerequisites.
Choose the installation mode that you prefer. Please note that not all the versions are available in both the installation modes.

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

ghostscript-9.18-6.oc00 (20/11/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install ghostscript
ghostscript-fonts-6.0-1.oc00 (12/12/2014)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install ghostscript-fonts

Manual installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP 7 ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

  • URW/GhostScript core fonts (TrueType format) - 1: recommended fonts
  • URW/GhostScript core fonts (TrueType format) - 2: redundant fonts
Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Online documentation:

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

URW/GhostScript core fonts - 1 (02/09/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/multimedia/fonts/truetype/urw_ps-c44_ttf1.wpi
Ghostscript Ver. 9.15 (by Paul Smedley) (11/10/2014)
 https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/76425158/ghostscript-9.15-os2-20141011.zip
URW/GhostScript core fonts - 2 (22/12/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/multimedia/fonts/truetype/urw_ps-c44_ttf2.wpi
Ghostscript Ver. 8.71 (by Paul Smedley) (02/03/2010)
 http://download.smedley.info/ghostscript-8.71-os2-20100302.zip
Record updated last time on: Mon, 20/11/2017 - 22:31

