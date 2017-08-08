Fontconfig & Freetype runtime (Dependent libs for Mozilla suite builds)

Version: 
2.12.1 & 2.8.0
Release date: 
Tuesday, 8 August, 2017
Home: 
https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/mzfntcfgft/overview

Authors/Port authors:

A developer package that combines Fontconfig and FreeType into one package in such a way that it should be easy to build a cairo-based Mozilla build. These libraries are used to better rendering fonts by the Mozilla suite and other open source programs.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack in destination folder considering your develop environment, runtime in PATH. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd gcc libpng zlib

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

freetype-devel-2.7.0-1.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install freetype-devel
fontconfig-2.12.1-2.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install fontconfig
fontconfig-devel-2.12.1-2.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install fontconfig-devel
freetype-2.7.0-1.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install freetype

Download

Freetype Ver. 2.8.0 (by KO Myung-Hun ) (08/08/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/freetype-2.8.zip
Dependent libs for Mozilla suite builds (Fontconfig & Freetype runtime - by Dave Yeo) (29/08/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/mzfntcfgft_runtime_20150829.zip
Last updated: Tue, 08/08/2017 - 20:34

