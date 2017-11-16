Flex (The Fast Lexical Analyzer)

C++ version of GNU flex (Runtime environment) ***CONTENT and SUPPORTED PLATFORMS Firstly, this directory contains the runtime environment of flex++, which was written by Alain Coetmeur, ported for the following platforms: 1) OS/2 2.xx/WARP 3.0 standalone (tested) 2) OS/2 2.xx/WARP 3.0 with EMX09a (tested) 3) DOS 5.0 32Bit protected mode standalone (tested, Version>3.0 promised, acc. to EMX) 4) DOS 5.0 32Bit protected mode with EMX09a (promised, Version>3.0 promised acc.to EMX) 5) DOS/WINDOWS 32Bit protected mode across DPMI with RSX (promised, acc. to RSX) The directory also contains the 'makefile' which was used to produce this environment from the original flex++ files. The 'patch.emx' reports about one micro change which was needed in respect to the original files. It also reports a change in the skeletons for the generated code which allows for counting lines as a builtin scanner task by means of the scanner (member) variable 'yylineno'. The variable can be renamed like others (e.g. yyleng) can be. The sections of the manual page, which describe renaming of 'yyleng' apply accordingly. For further information about flex++ see the original files (location e.g. 'ftp.th-darmstadt.de'). ***CONTENTS IN DETAIL 00README EMX - this file FLEX EXE - the EMX/RSX executable FLEXSTA EXE - the standalone executable FLEXSKEL CC - the Skeleton FLEXSKEL H - the Header Skeleton MAKEFILE - the makefile for EMX/gcc environment FLEXPPM TXT - the manual page converted to text INSTALL BAT - DOS install INSTALL CMD - OS/2 install PATCH EMX - patch report ***INSTALLATION Platform 1-4: ------------- 1) Copy the file 'flexexe.taz' into the root directory of any drive. Or: if you have 'EMX', into the root directory of the drive, where 'EMX' is installed. 2) Decompress and unpack with 'unzip flexpp.zip' 3) type 'cd flex <RET>' within a commandline. 4) type 'install <RET>'. 5) if you installed the standalone version of flex++, keep the directory '<drive>:\flex' and add it to your 'PATH' variable. Otherwise you can delete the directory and its contents. Platform 5: ----------- 1) Change the 'emx' directories (bin, lib, include, ...) within 'install.bat' to the appropriate directories under 'RSX', if needed. 2) Same procedure as for Platform 1-4. ***USAGE OF FLEX++ under DOS based Platforms (3-5) Usage is as described in the manual page ('flexppm.txt') with one exception: ALWAYS use the '-o<outfile>' option to specifiy the file where the generated code shall be put (note: no space afer '-o'!). This is due to the ancient filename constraints, DOS machines are suffering from. Note, that the version of flex++ is produced on OS/2 with HPFS filesystem, which doesn't know such constraints. As default output file this flex++ wants to create a 'lex.yy.c' file which doesn't work, off course. ***GENERAL USAGE NOTE For really utilizing the new set of features of flex++ related to C++ code generation the files contained in 'ftp.th-darmstadt.de:/pub/.../bison++flex++misc*' are very instructive. Have fun, Gregor Buehler (buehler@ibm.net)