Flex (The Fast Lexical Analyzer)

Version: 
2.6.4
Release date: 
Thursday, 16 November, 2017
Home: 
https://www.gnu.org/software/flex/
https://github.com/komh/flex-os2

Authors/Port authors:

Flex (The Fast Lexical Analyzer). Flex is a fast lexical analyser generator. It is a tool for generating programs that perform pattern-matching on text. Flex is a free (but non-GNU) implementation of the original Unix lex program.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO
This software is distributed in two modes:
  • as compressed package that you have to download and manually install; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too;
  • as RPM package; you can install it using your favorite rpm package manager, that will take care to download and install both the software and its prerequisites.
Choose the installation mode that you prefer. Please note that not all the versions are available in both the installation modes.

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

flex-2.5.35-2.oc00 (28/02/2012)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install flex

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd emxrt

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Ver. 2.6.4 (16/11/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/flex-2.6.4.zip
Ver. 2.5.4 (16/02/1998)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/dev/gnu/flex254-2.zip
Ver. 2.3.8 (08/11/1995)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/dev/gnu/flexpp.zip
Record updated last time on: Fri, 17/11/2017 - 07:14

