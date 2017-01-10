FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec)

Version: 
1.3.2
Release date: 
Tuesday, 10 January, 2017
Home: 
https://xiph.org/flac/

Authors/Port authors:

FLAC stands for Free Lossless Audio Codec, an audio format similar to MP3, but lossless, meaning that audio is compressed in FLAC without any loss in quality.

This is similar to how Zip works, except with FLAC you will get much better compression because it is designed specifically for audio, and you can play back compressed FLAC files in your favorite player (or your car or home stereo, see supported devices) just like you would an MP3 file.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder (better if in PATH). See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libssp libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6
Additional information:

kLIBC/GCC Runtime Library

Download

FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) 1.3.2 (10/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/flac-1.3.2.zip
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) 1.3.1 (28/11/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/flac-1.3.1.zip
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) 1.3.0 (05/01/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/flac-1.3.0.zip
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) 1.2.1 (04/09/2008)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/flac-1.2.1.zip
Last updated: Sat, 14/01/2017 - 19:53

