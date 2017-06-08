Firecast & IceS (S & S2)

Firecast Media Server. This is a media server that can be used to create a network streaming radio station.
IceS e IceS2 are source clients for the Icecast streaming server. IceS and IceS2 armed with a list of Mp3 or Ogg Vorbis files, they send a continuous stream of Mp3/Ogg Vorbis data to an Icecast server.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
See the included README.OS2 files.
Both IceS and IceS2 can work also with Icecast server
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
