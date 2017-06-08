Firecast & IceS (S & S2)

Version: 
20160905, 0.4.2 & 2.0.2
Release date: 
Thursday, 8 June, 2017
Home: 
http://icecast.org/ices/
http://www.centova.com/en/icescc

Authors/Port authors:

Firecast Media Server. This is a media server that can be used to create a network streaming radio station.

IceS e IceS2 are source clients for the Icecast streaming server. IceS and IceS2 armed with a list of Mp3 or Ogg Vorbis files, they send a continuous stream of Mp3/Ogg Vorbis data to an Icecast server.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO
  • Web browser

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

See the included README.OS2 files.

Both IceS and IceS2 can work also with Icecast server

Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Download

IceS-ne (Mp3) (08/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/ices-ne-20170608.zip
IceS-ne (Mp3) (05/10/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/IceS-ne-20161005.zip
IceS-ne (Mp3) (05/09/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/IceS-ne-20160905.zip
Firecast 20140413 (Binaries) (24/02/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/firecast-20140413.zip
IceS0 (Mp3) (13/02/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/IceS0-20150618.zip
IceS2 (Ogg Vorbis) (13/02/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/sound/IceS2-20150618.zip
Firecast 20080623 (Binaries) (01/04/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/firecast-20080623.zip
Firecast 20080623 (Source code) (01/04/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/firecast-sources-20080623.zip
