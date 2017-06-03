FFmpeg & FFplay

version 3.3.1:
- libswscale/tests/swscale: Fix uninitialized variables
- avcodec/ffv1dec: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 1550964438 + 1550964438 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/webp: Fix signedness in prefix_code check
- avcodec/svq3: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 169 * 12717677 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/mlpdec: Check that there is enough data for headers
- avcodec/ac3dec: Keep track of band structure
- avcodec/webp: Add missing input padding
- avcodec/aacdec_fixed: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/aacsbr_template: Do not change bs_num_env before its checked
- avcodec/scpr: Fix multiple runtime error: index 256 out of bounds for type 'unsigned int [256]'
- avcodec/mlp: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/xpmdec: Fix multiple pointer/memory issues
- avcodec/vp8dsp: vp7_luma_dc_wht_c: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: -1366381240 + -1262413604 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/avcodec: Limit the number of side data elements per packet
- avcodec/texturedsp: Fix runtime error: left shift of 255 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/g723_1dec: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/wmv2dsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 181 * -17047030 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/diracdec: Fix Assertion frame->buf[0] failed at libavcodec/decode.c:610
- avcodec/msmpeg4dec: Check for cbpy VLC errors
- avcodec/cllc: Check num_bits
- avcodec/cllc: Factor VLC_BITS/DEPTH out, do not use repeated literal numbers
- avcodec/scpr: Check y in first line loop in decompress_i()
- avcodec/dvbsubdec: Check entry_id
- avcodec/aacdec_fixed: Fix multiple shift exponent 33 is too large for 32-bit type 'int'
- avcodec/mpeg12dec: Fixes runtime error: division by zero
- avcodec/pixlet: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 436207616 * -5160230545260541 cannot be represented in type 'long'
- avcodec/webp: Always set pix_fmt
- avfilter/vf_uspp: Fix currently unused input frame dimensions
- avcodec/truemotion1: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/eatqi: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 4466147 * 1075 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/dss_sp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 2147481189 + 4096 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avformat/wavdec: Check chunk_size
- avcodec/cavs: Check updated MV
- avcodec/y41pdec: Fix width in input buffer size check
- avcodec/svq3: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: -237341 * 24552 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/texturedsp: Fix runtime error: left shift of 218 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/lagarith: Check scale_factor
- avcodec/lagarith: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/takdec: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/indeo2: Check for invalid VLCs
- avcodec/g723_1dec: Fix several integer related cases of undefined behaviour
- avcodec/htmlsubtitles: Check for string truncation and return error
- avcodec/bmvvideo: Fix runtime error: left shift of 137 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/dss_sp: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: -15699 * -164039 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/dvbsubdec: check region dimensions
- avcodec/vp8dsp: Fixes: runtime error: signed integer overflow: 1330143360 - -1023040530 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/hqxdsp: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: 248220 * 21407 cannot be represented in type 'int' in idct_col()
- avcodec/cavsdec: Check sym_factor
- avcodec/cdxl: Check format for BGR24
- avcodec/ffv1dec: Fix copying planes of paletted formats
- avcodec/wmv2dsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 181 * -12156865 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/xwddec: Check bpp more completely
- avcodec/aacdec_template: Do not decode 2nd PCE if it will lead to failure
- avcodec/s302m: Fix left shift of 8 by 28 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/eamad: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 49674 * 49858 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/g726: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -2
- avcodec/magicyuv: Check len to be supported
- avcodec/ra144: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -798
- avcodec/mss34dsp: Fix multiple signed integer overflow
- avcodec/targa_y216dec: Fix width type
- avcodec/texturedsp: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of 255 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/ivi_dsp: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -2
- avcodec/svq3: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: 44161 * 61694 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/msmpeg4dec: Correct table depth
- avcodec/dds: Fix runtime error: left shift of 1 by 31 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/cdxl: Check format parameter
- avutil/softfloat: Fix overflow in av_div_sf()
- avcodec/hq_hqa: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -207
- avcodec/mss3: Change types in rac_get_model_sym() to match the types they are initialized from
- avcodec/shorten: Check k in get_uint()
- avcodec/webp: Fix null pointer dereference
- avcodec/dfa: Fix signed integer overflow: -2147483648 - 1 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/g723_1: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value
- avcodec/mimic: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/clearvideo: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1024
- avcodec/fic: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -15
- avcodec/mlpdec: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -22
- avcodec/snowdec: Check qbias
- avutil/softfloat: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -8
- avcodec/aacsbr_template: Do not leave bs_num_env invalid
- avcodec/mdec: Fix signed integer overflow: 28835400 * 83 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/dfa: Fix off by 1 error
- avcodec/nellymoser: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -8591
- avcodec/cdxl: Fix signed integer overflow: 14243456 * 164 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/g722: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/dss_sp: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -466
- avcodec/wnv1: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1
- avcodec/tiertexseqv: set the fixed dimenasions, do not depend on the demuxer doing so
- avcodec/mjpegdec: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: -24543 * 2031616 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/cavsdec: Fix undefined behavior from integer overflow
- avcodec/dvdsubdec: Fix runtime error: left shift of 242 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- libavcodec/mpeg4videodec: Convert sprite_offset to 64bit
- avcodec/pngdec: Use ff_set_dimensions()
- avcodec/msvideo1: Check buffer size before re-getting the frame
- avcodec/h264_cavlc: Fix undefined behavior on qscale overflow
- avcodec/dcadsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow
- avcodec/svq3: Reject dx/dy beyond 16bit
- avcodec/svq3: Increase offsets to prevent integer overflows
- avcodec/indeo2: Check remaining bits in ir2_decode_plane()
- avcodec/vp3: Check remaining bits in unpack_dct_coeffs()
- doc/developer: Add terse documentation of assumed C implementation defined behavior
- avcodec/bmp: Use ff_set_dimensions()
- avcodec/mdec: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -127
- avcodec/x86/vc1dsp_init: Fix build failure with --disable-optimizations and clang
- libavcodec/exr : fix float to uint16 conversion for negative float value
- avformat/webmdashenc: Validate the 'streams' adaptation sets parameter
- avformat/webmdashenc: Require the 'adaptation_sets' option to be set
- lavfi/avfiltergraph: only return EOF in avfilter_graph_request_oldest if all sinks EOFed
- ffmpeg: check for unconnected outputs
- avformat/utils: free AVStream.codec properly in free_stream()
- avcodec/options: do a more thorough clean up in avcodec_copy_context()
- avcodec/options: factorize avcodec_copy_context() cleanup code
- ffmpeg: count packets when queued
- avformat/concatdec: fix the h264 annexb extradata check
- avcodec/dnxhd_parser: fix parsing interlaced video, simplify code
- ffmpeg; check return code of avcodec_send_frame when flushing encoders
- avcodec/g723_1dec: Fix LCG type
- avcodec/hqxdsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: -196264 * 11585 cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/ac3dec: Fix: runtime error: index -1 out of bounds for type 'INTFLOAT [2]'
- avcodec/mpeg4videodec: Clear sprite wraping on unsupported cases in VOP decode
- avcodec/pixlet: Fixes: runtime error: signed integer overflow: 9203954323419769657 + 29897660706736950 cannot be represented in type 'long'
- avcodec/dds: Fix runtime error: left shift of 210 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int'
- avcodec/rscc: Check pixel_size for overflow
- avcodec/fmvc: Check nb_blocks
- avcodec/cllc: Check prefix
- avcodec/webp: Factor update_canvas_size() out
- avcodec/webp: Update canvas size in vp8_lossy_decode_frame() as in vp8_lossless_decode_frame()
- avcodec/snowdec: Check width
- avcodec/flacdec: Return error code instead of 0 for failures
- avcodec/opus_silk: Fix integer overflow and out of array read
- avcodec/aacps: Fix undefined behavior
- avcodec/pixlet: Fix shift exponent 4294967268 is too large for 32-bit type 'int'
- doc/general: fix project name after 2b1a6b1ae
Add new comment