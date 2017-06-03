FFmpeg & FFplay

Version: 
2.8.6 & 3.3.1
Release date: 
Saturday, 3 June, 2017
Home: 
http://www.ffmpeg.org/

Authors/Port authors:

FFmpeg is a very fast video and audio converter. It can also grab from a live audio/video source.

FFplay is a very simple and portable media player using the FFmpeg libraries and the SDL library.

Port by different authors.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx zlib bzip2 freetype fontconfig xz
Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

ffmpeg-2.8.6 (15/04/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install ffmpeg
ffmpeg-debug-2.8.6 (15/04/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install ffmpeg-debug

Download

Ver. 3.3.1 (by Dave Yeo) (03/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/ffmpeg-3.3.1.zip
Ver. 3.0.1r2 (by Dave Yeo) (09/04/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-3.0.1_r2.zip
Ver. 3.0.1 (by Dave Yeo) (01/04/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-3.0.1.zip
Ver. 3.0 (by Dave Yeo) (28/03/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-v3.0.zip
Icon file for FFmpeg/FFplay (by A. Doff) (06/12/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-ico.zip
Ver. 2.1.5 Fourier (by Gianfilippo Cimmino) (11/09/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-r2_1_5-Fourier.zip
Ver. 2.1.5 Fourier (by Gianfilippo Cimmino) (10/09/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-r2_1_5r2-Fourier.zip
Ver. 1.2.1 Magic (by Gianfilippo Cimmino) (02/06/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-r1_2_1-Magic.zip
FFmpeg r26009-fix1r2 (by Dave Yeo) (04/01/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-r26099-fix1r2.zip
FFmpeg r26009-fix1 (by Dave Yeo) (03/01/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-r26099-fix1.zip
FFmpeg r26009 (by Dave Yeo) (27/12/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-r26099.zip
FFmpeg r25157 (by Paul Smedley) (23/09/2010)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/mmedia/video/old/ffmpeg-svn-r25157-os2-20100923.zip
FFmpeg r25128 (by Dave Yeo) (16/09/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-r25128.zip
Ver. 0.49pre (by Paul Smedley) (21/11/2006)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/mmedia/video/old/ffmpeg-049pre-20061121-os2.zip
Ver. 0.49pre (by Paul Smedley) (03/05/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-0.49pre20050603.zip
Ver. 0.49pre (by Paul Smedley) (23/04/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-0.49pre20050423.zip
Ver. 0.49pre (by Paul Smedley) (23/04/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-0.49pre20050423v2.zip
Ver. 0.49pre (by Paul Smedley) (18/04/2005)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/ffmpeg-os2-0.49pre.zip
Last updated: Sun, 04/06/2017 - 23:09

