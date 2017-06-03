FFmpeg & FFplay

version 3.3.1: - libswscale/tests/swscale: Fix uninitialized variables - avcodec/ffv1dec: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 1550964438 + 1550964438 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/webp: Fix signedness in prefix_code check - avcodec/svq3: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 169 * 12717677 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/mlpdec: Check that there is enough data for headers - avcodec/ac3dec: Keep track of band structure - avcodec/webp: Add missing input padding - avcodec/aacdec_fixed: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/aacsbr_template: Do not change bs_num_env before its checked - avcodec/scpr: Fix multiple runtime error: index 256 out of bounds for type 'unsigned int [256]' - avcodec/mlp: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/xpmdec: Fix multiple pointer/memory issues - avcodec/vp8dsp: vp7_luma_dc_wht_c: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: -1366381240 + -1262413604 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/avcodec: Limit the number of side data elements per packet - avcodec/texturedsp: Fix runtime error: left shift of 255 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/g723_1dec: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/wmv2dsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 181 * -17047030 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/diracdec: Fix Assertion frame->buf[0] failed at libavcodec/decode.c:610 - avcodec/msmpeg4dec: Check for cbpy VLC errors - avcodec/cllc: Check num_bits - avcodec/cllc: Factor VLC_BITS/DEPTH out, do not use repeated literal numbers - avcodec/scpr: Check y in first line loop in decompress_i() - avcodec/dvbsubdec: Check entry_id - avcodec/aacdec_fixed: Fix multiple shift exponent 33 is too large for 32-bit type 'int' - avcodec/mpeg12dec: Fixes runtime error: division by zero - avcodec/pixlet: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 436207616 * -5160230545260541 cannot be represented in type 'long' - avcodec/webp: Always set pix_fmt - avfilter/vf_uspp: Fix currently unused input frame dimensions - avcodec/truemotion1: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/eatqi: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 4466147 * 1075 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/dss_sp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 2147481189 + 4096 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avformat/wavdec: Check chunk_size - avcodec/cavs: Check updated MV - avcodec/y41pdec: Fix width in input buffer size check - avcodec/svq3: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: -237341 * 24552 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/texturedsp: Fix runtime error: left shift of 218 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/lagarith: Check scale_factor - avcodec/lagarith: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/takdec: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/indeo2: Check for invalid VLCs - avcodec/g723_1dec: Fix several integer related cases of undefined behaviour - avcodec/htmlsubtitles: Check for string truncation and return error - avcodec/bmvvideo: Fix runtime error: left shift of 137 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/dss_sp: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: -15699 * -164039 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/dvbsubdec: check region dimensions - avcodec/vp8dsp: Fixes: runtime error: signed integer overflow: 1330143360 - -1023040530 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/hqxdsp: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: 248220 * 21407 cannot be represented in type 'int' in idct_col() - avcodec/cavsdec: Check sym_factor - avcodec/cdxl: Check format for BGR24 - avcodec/ffv1dec: Fix copying planes of paletted formats - avcodec/wmv2dsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 181 * -12156865 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/xwddec: Check bpp more completely - avcodec/aacdec_template: Do not decode 2nd PCE if it will lead to failure - avcodec/s302m: Fix left shift of 8 by 28 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/eamad: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: 49674 * 49858 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/g726: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -2 - avcodec/magicyuv: Check len to be supported - avcodec/ra144: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -798 - avcodec/mss34dsp: Fix multiple signed integer overflow - avcodec/targa_y216dec: Fix width type - avcodec/texturedsp: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of 255 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/ivi_dsp: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -2 - avcodec/svq3: Fix multiple runtime error: signed integer overflow: 44161 * 61694 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/msmpeg4dec: Correct table depth - avcodec/dds: Fix runtime error: left shift of 1 by 31 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/cdxl: Check format parameter - avutil/softfloat: Fix overflow in av_div_sf() - avcodec/hq_hqa: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -207 - avcodec/mss3: Change types in rac_get_model_sym() to match the types they are initialized from - avcodec/shorten: Check k in get_uint() - avcodec/webp: Fix null pointer dereference - avcodec/dfa: Fix signed integer overflow: -2147483648 - 1 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/g723_1: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value - avcodec/mimic: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/clearvideo: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1024 - avcodec/fic: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -15 - avcodec/mlpdec: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -22 - avcodec/snowdec: Check qbias - avutil/softfloat: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -8 - avcodec/aacsbr_template: Do not leave bs_num_env invalid - avcodec/mdec: Fix signed integer overflow: 28835400 * 83 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/dfa: Fix off by 1 error - avcodec/nellymoser: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -8591 - avcodec/cdxl: Fix signed integer overflow: 14243456 * 164 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/g722: Fix multiple runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/dss_sp: Fix multiple left shift of negative value -466 - avcodec/wnv1: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -1 - avcodec/tiertexseqv: set the fixed dimenasions, do not depend on the demuxer doing so - avcodec/mjpegdec: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: -24543 * 2031616 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/cavsdec: Fix undefined behavior from integer overflow - avcodec/dvdsubdec: Fix runtime error: left shift of 242 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - libavcodec/mpeg4videodec: Convert sprite_offset to 64bit - avcodec/pngdec: Use ff_set_dimensions() - avcodec/msvideo1: Check buffer size before re-getting the frame - avcodec/h264_cavlc: Fix undefined behavior on qscale overflow - avcodec/dcadsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow - avcodec/svq3: Reject dx/dy beyond 16bit - avcodec/svq3: Increase offsets to prevent integer overflows - avcodec/indeo2: Check remaining bits in ir2_decode_plane() - avcodec/vp3: Check remaining bits in unpack_dct_coeffs() - doc/developer: Add terse documentation of assumed C implementation defined behavior - avcodec/bmp: Use ff_set_dimensions() - avcodec/mdec: Fix runtime error: left shift of negative value -127 - avcodec/x86/vc1dsp_init: Fix build failure with --disable-optimizations and clang - libavcodec/exr : fix float to uint16 conversion for negative float value - avformat/webmdashenc: Validate the 'streams' adaptation sets parameter - avformat/webmdashenc: Require the 'adaptation_sets' option to be set - lavfi/avfiltergraph: only return EOF in avfilter_graph_request_oldest if all sinks EOFed - ffmpeg: check for unconnected outputs - avformat/utils: free AVStream.codec properly in free_stream() - avcodec/options: do a more thorough clean up in avcodec_copy_context() - avcodec/options: factorize avcodec_copy_context() cleanup code - ffmpeg: count packets when queued - avformat/concatdec: fix the h264 annexb extradata check - avcodec/dnxhd_parser: fix parsing interlaced video, simplify code - ffmpeg; check return code of avcodec_send_frame when flushing encoders - avcodec/g723_1dec: Fix LCG type - avcodec/hqxdsp: Fix runtime error: signed integer overflow: -196264 * 11585 cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/ac3dec: Fix: runtime error: index -1 out of bounds for type 'INTFLOAT [2]' - avcodec/mpeg4videodec: Clear sprite wraping on unsupported cases in VOP decode - avcodec/pixlet: Fixes: runtime error: signed integer overflow: 9203954323419769657 + 29897660706736950 cannot be represented in type 'long' - avcodec/dds: Fix runtime error: left shift of 210 by 24 places cannot be represented in type 'int' - avcodec/rscc: Check pixel_size for overflow - avcodec/fmvc: Check nb_blocks - avcodec/cllc: Check prefix - avcodec/webp: Factor update_canvas_size() out - avcodec/webp: Update canvas size in vp8_lossy_decode_frame() as in vp8_lossless_decode_frame() - avcodec/snowdec: Check width - avcodec/flacdec: Return error code instead of 0 for failures - avcodec/opus_silk: Fix integer overflow and out of array read - avcodec/aacps: Fix undefined behavior - avcodec/pixlet: Fix shift exponent 4294967268 is too large for 32-bit type 'int' - doc/general: fix project name after 2b1a6b1ae