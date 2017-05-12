eyeCU (I See You) is the perfect application to communicate with colleagues, friends and family via chat, video and voice. Built-in geolocation allows you to see the location of your contacts on the map:

GLONASS (Russia) GPS (USA) Galileo (Europe)

Beidou (China) IRNSS (India) QZSS (Japan)

The software works on any mobile or desktop device, in any country and on any satellite navigation system listed above.