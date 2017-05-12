eyeCU

Version: 
1.3.0.20170512
Release date: 
Friday, 12 May, 2017
Home: 
http://eyecu.ru/en/index_en.html

Authors/Port authors:

eyeCU (I See You) is the perfect application to communicate with colleagues, friends and family via chat, video and voice. Built-in geolocation allows you to see the location of your contacts on the map:

Russia   GLONASS (Russia) USA   GPS (USA) Europa   Galileo (Europe)
China   Beidou (China) India   IRNSS (India) Japan   QZSS (Japan)

The software works on any mobile or desktop device, in any country and on any satellite navigation system listed above.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install openssl

Download

Qt Purple framework Ver. 2.0.0 (12/05/2017)
 http://eyecu.ru/download/os2_add/qtpurple-2.0.0.wpi
Ver. 1.3.0.20170512 (12/05/2017)
 http://eyecu.ru/download.php?platform=os2
Ver. 1.3.0.20170512 SDK (12/05/2017)
 http://eyecu.ru/download/os2_add/eyecu2-dev-1.3.0.20170512.wpi
Extra emoji sets (03/04/2017)
 http://eyecu.ru/en/dwl-os2_en.html
Qt Serial Port libraryt Ver. 1.1.1 (09/02/2017)
 http://eyecu.ru/download/os2_add/qtserialport-1.1.1.wpi
Last updated: Sun, 14/05/2017 - 19:07

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.