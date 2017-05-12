eyeCU (I See You) is the perfect application to communicate with colleagues, friends and family via chat, video and voice. Built-in geolocation allows you to see the location of your contacts on the map:
|GLONASS
|(Russia)
|GPS
|(USA)
|Galileo
|(Europe)
|Beidou
|(China)
|IRNSS
|(India)
|QZSS
|(Japan)
The software works on any mobile or desktop device, in any country and on any satellite navigation system listed above.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment