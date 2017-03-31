ExceptQ

Version: 
7.11.4
Release date: 
Friday, 31 March, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

Exceptq adds a comprehensive trap reporting facility to your app with just 5 lines of code. Reports include: the call stack, disassembly of the faulting instructions, a stack dump, a listing of dlls loaded, and more. The zip contains how-to info and needed files, including the new MapXQS.exe.

Programs that include this special debugging technique must always be distributed with the corresponding files of symbols (.sym/.xqs) or debug (.dbg) ones, for each executable module, otherwise the information from any exceptions, being incomplete, are not very useful to developers.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder, better if in PATH;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

exceptq-7.11.3 (01/08/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install exceptq
exceptq-devel-7.11.3 (01/08/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install exceptq-devel

Download

Ver. 7.11.4 (WarpIn package by Doug Bisset) (31/03/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/exceptq-7-11-4-shl-2017-03-06.wpi
Ver. 7.11.4 (developer's package) (06/03/2017)
 http://home.earthlink.net/~steve53//betas/exceptq-7.11.4-shl-2017-03-06.zip
Ver. 7.11.3 (27/07/2016)
 http://home.earthlink.net/~steve53//betas/exceptq-7.11.3-shl-2016-07-27.zip
Ver. 7.11.3 (WarpIn package by Doug Bisset) (27/07/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/exceptq-7-11-3-shl-2016-07-27.wpi
7.1 (developer's package) (03/01/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/exceptq71-dev.zip
Last updated: Mon, 03/04/2017 - 13:31

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.