Exceptq adds a comprehensive trap reporting facility to your app with just 5 lines of code. Reports include: the call stack, disassembly of the faulting instructions, a stack dump, a listing of dlls loaded, and more. The zip contains how-to info and needed files, including the new MapXQS.exe.

Programs that include this special debugging technique must always be distributed with the corresponding files of symbols (.sym/.xqs) or debug (.dbg) ones, for each executable module, otherwise the information from any exceptions, being incomplete, are not very useful to developers.