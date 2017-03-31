Exceptq adds a comprehensive trap reporting facility to your app with just 5 lines of code. Reports include: the call stack, disassembly of the faulting instructions, a stack dump, a listing of dlls loaded, and more. The zip contains how-to info and needed files, including the new MapXQS.exe.
Programs that include this special debugging technique must always be distributed with the corresponding files of symbols (.sym/.xqs) or debug (.dbg) ones, for each executable module, otherwise the information from any exceptions, being incomplete, are not very useful to developers.
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install exceptq
yum install exceptq-devel
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
