DVD/CD Toys

History of changes Version 1.05.00 -Updated Dutch translation, thanks to Elbert Pol. -Fixed some memory leaks. -Now trying to use iconv.dll from CDRTools installation directory to avoid various characters conversion problems. -Save Audio Track -Fixed saving audio tracks whose title contains a "/" symbol. -Supressed error that occurs when using a non-standard genre and mp3 format. -Increased possible length of the track title and the other fields if mp3 format is used. -Burn Files -Correctly truncates too long file or directory names in case if UDF or Joliet is used.