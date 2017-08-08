DVD/CD Toys

CD/DVD Toys is a set of utilities to burn CD and DVD disks (Blu-Ray, HD-DVD). The utilities support creation and burning of ISO-images. All utilities are multi-language and easy to use. The third-party developers may use the API of CD/DVD Toys and integrate the support of DVD-recorder to own applications.
Self-installing WarpIN package. After installation, run Configure. Lame, MMAudio pack, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis are optional. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
