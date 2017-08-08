DVD/CD Toys

Version: 
1.06.00
Release date: 
Tuesday, 8 August, 2017
Home: 
http://en.ecomstation.ru/projects/dvdtoys/

Authors/Port authors:

Price: 
€ 25.00

CD/DVD Toys is a set of utilities to burn CD and DVD disks (Blu-Ray, HD-DVD). The utilities support creation and burning of ISO-images. All utilities are multi-language and easy to use. The third-party developers may use the API of CD/DVD Toys and integrate the support of DVD-recorder to own applications.

Categories:

License:

  • Shareware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Self-installing WarpIN package. After installation, run Configure. Lame, MMAudio pack, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis are optional. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:
Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Download

Ver. 1.06.00 (08/08/2017)
 http://glass.ptv.ru/downloads/dvdtoys/dvdtoys-1-06-00.wpi
Ver. 1.05.00 (08/04/2016)
 http://glass.ptv.ru/downloads/dvdtoys/dvdtoys-1-05-00.wpi
Last updated: Wed, 09/08/2017 - 14:20

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.