Doxygen

Version: 
1.8.13
Release date: 
Friday, 27 January, 2017
Home: 
http://www.doxygen.org
http://www.stack.nl/~dimitri/doxygen/

Authors/Port authors:

DoxyGen is the best Unix tool for Documenting sources. It can generate an on-line documentation browser (in HTML) and/or an off-line reference manual from a set of documented source files. There is also support for generating output in RTF (MS-Word), PostScript, hyperlinked PDF, compressed HTML, and Unix man pages. The documentation is extracted directly from the sources, which makes it much easier to keep the documentation consistent with the source code.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s). To use QT config tool for Doxygen you also need to install an X11 server (only required for version 1.2.11).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

doxygen doxygen-debuginfo doxygen-doxywizard-1.8.13-2.oc00 (27/01/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install doxygen doxygen-debuginfo doxygen-doxywizard

Download

Doxygen ver. 1.2.11 (by Platon Fomichev) (26/11/2001)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/doxygen-1.2.11_os2.zip
QT config tool for Doxygen ver. 1.2.11 (by Platon Fomichev) (26/11/2001)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/doxygen-1.2.11_os2-doxywizard.zip
Last updated: Sun, 29/01/2017 - 09:20

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.