DoxyGen is the best Unix tool for Documenting sources. It can generate an on-line documentation browser (in HTML) and/or an off-line reference manual from a set of documented source files. There is also support for generating output in RTF (MS-Word), PostScript, hyperlinked PDF, compressed HTML, and Unix man pages. The documentation is extracted directly from the sources, which makes it much easier to keep the documentation consistent with the source code.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s). To use QT config tool for Doxygen you also need to install an X11 server (only required for version 1.2.11).
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install doxygen doxygen-debuginfo doxygen-doxywizard
