Distributed File Repair Utilities

Version: 
0.2.0 beta
Release date: 
Tuesday, 28 February, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

Port of Distributed File Repair Utilities, compiled with IBM VisualAge C++ 3.08. This set of tools is designed to help people repair a corrupted file or restore a patched file with the help of someone who got the original file. Large 2+ GiB files not supported. Source included.

 

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Download

Ver. 0.2.0beta (28/02/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/dfru-0.2.0b-src.zip
Last updated: Tue, 28/02/2017 - 20:29

