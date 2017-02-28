Port of Distributed File Repair Utilities, compiled with IBM VisualAge C++ 3.08. This set of tools is designed to help people repair a corrupted file or restore a patched file with the help of someone who got the original file. Large 2+ GiB files not supported. Source included.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
