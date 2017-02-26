Ddrescue

1.22
Sunday, 26 February, 2017
http://www.gnu.org/software/ddrescue/ddrescue.html

Ddrescue is a data recovery tool. It copies data from one file or block device (hard disc, cdrom, etc) to another, trying hard to rescue data in case of read errors.

The basic operation of ddrescue is fully automatic. That is, you don't have to wait for an error, stop the program, restart it from a new position, etc.

If you use the mapfile feature of ddrescue, the data is rescued very efficiently, (only the needed blocks are read).

Also you can interrupt the rescue at any time and resume it later at the same point.

The mapfile is an essential part of ddrescue's effectiveness. Use it unless you know what you are doing.

For its efficiency and reliability, ddrescue showed itself one of the best open source tools for data recovery on all *NIX/POSIX platforms and for forensic analysis in general, his availability also for OS/2 system is a great strength point!

  • GPL

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6

Download

Ver. 1.22 (26/02/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/ddrescue-1.22-os2.zip
Ver. 1.21 (29/03/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/disk/ddrescue-1.21-os2.zip
Last updated: Mon, 27/02/2017 - 06:07

