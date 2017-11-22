DBExpert is an application builder with a relational database manager built into it.

DBExpert is fully object-oriented in its design and interface. It gives you all the advantages of rapid database application development through the integrated use of Tables, Forms, Reports, Queries, and Macros.

Even when starting from scratch, creating a database is as easy as filling in forms which describe the fields of your tables. There's no data definition language to learn.

Need to make a change? No problem. Just add or change the information on the design forms and DBExpert automatically changes the database definition and migrates your data.

Have existing data? DBExpert works seamlessly with DB2, dBASE, Clipper, FoxPro, and Oracle databases -- standalone or simultaneously with other applications. DBExpert can also import most forms of fixed format and delimited ASCII data files.

With the Power of SQL & REXX

There's real power behind the interface. The queries you create in DBExpert's query designer are internally translated in SQL for access to the database. You can view and even edit the SQL right in the query designer - and changes you make are reflected in the point-and-click interface.

For more demanding situations, you can use macros to process your data. And DBExpert's macro language isn't some wimpy afterthought - it's REXX. These macros can be run directly or linked to form-based events such as 'next field', 'next record', or 'before database update.

To really bring things together, you can even call your REXX macros from inside SQL queries. No other product gives you this powerful combination.

DBExpert also includes dozens of functions that extend REXX to provide access to your DBExpert tables, queries, forms, and reports.

In addition to all of the power of SQL, REXX, and point and click, DBExpert supports a variety of database systems and formats. Instead of using some proprietary database format, DBExpert uses the database format you prefer. DBExpert can even use multiple databases in the same form, query, and report -- letting you combine information from a variety of sources.

Converting data from one format to another is virtually automatic. DBExpert handles all of the technical differences between each database format to prevent data loss. You can even mix database formats in a single DBExpert application.

On the other hand, if simpler is what you want, DBExpert does that, too. It is the only fully-featured relational database system for OS/2 that can be used without programming or SQL.

DBExpert Supports These Database Formats:

dBASE III

dBASE IV

Clipper

FoxPro

FoxBASE

DB2 for OS/2 (UDB as well as earlier versions)

DB2 on other platforms (via UDB, DB2 Connect, or DDCS/2)

Oracle 7 for OS/2

DBExpert also includes extensive support for importing fixed-format or delimited ASCII files.

System Requirements:

DBExpert has the same system requirements as for OS/2 plus 5 Mbytes of disk space. It runs on OS/2 2.0 or higher (including OS/2 Warp, Warp Connect, and Warp Server). DBExpert is Warp 4 compatible and network Ready!

No additional software is required to use dBASE III, dBASE IV, Clipper, FoxPro, or FoxBASE tables with DBExpert.

To use DB2 tables with DBExpert (locally or on a DB2 UDB server), an appropriate version of DB2 for OS/2 or the DB2 Client Application Enabler must be installed. Access to DB2 tables some other platforms (such DB2 for MVS/ESA, DB2 for OS/400, and DB2 for VSE & VM, formerly SQL/DS) also requires DB2 Connect (or an earlier version of DDCS/2, as appropriate).

To use Oracle tables with DBExpert, Oracle 7 for OS/2 must be installed.