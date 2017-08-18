BS_Info (Info-Tool)

Version: 
1.8
Release date: 
Friday, 18 August, 2017
BS_Info shows information about your system and can start various configuration programs.

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

BS_Info (Info-Tool) (18/08/2017)
 http://www.wdsibyl.org/en/Downloads/prep_hand_out/lid/104
Record updated last time on: Wed, 23/08/2017 - 06:47

