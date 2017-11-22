BIEW

5.6.4
Wednesday, 22 November, 2017
http://biew.sourceforge.net/en/biew.html

BIEW (Binary vIEW) is a free, portable, advanced file viewer with built-in editor for binary, hexadecimal and disassembler modes. It contains a highlight Athlon64/Prescott/K7-Athlon/Cyrix-M2 disassembler, full preview of MZ, NE, PE, LE, LX, DOS.SYS...

  • Freeware

  • VIO
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Ver. 5.6.4 (22/11/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/biew564o.zip
 local copy
Ver. 5.6.2 (01/09/2004)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/biew562o.zip
Ver. 5.6.1 (08/04/2004)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/dev/util/old/biew561o.zip
Ver. 5.5.0 (27/06/2003)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/dev/util/old/biew550o.zip
