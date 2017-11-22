Release notes for BIEW version 5.6.X ==================================== This document contains up-to-date information for end-users and developers. Limitations of use of this release: ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Min. screen width: 80 characters Max. screen width: 255 characters Min. screen height: 3 rows Max. screen height: unlimited Min. colors: 2 Max. colors: 16 Dynamic resizing of screen's size: no Max. size of viewing file: 2Gb (for 32-bit fileaccess) 8'589'934'592 Gb (for 64-bit fileaccess) Known problems in this release: =============================== Known problems at developing-time: ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ - When I try used *scanf* function family, then in many development systems I found bugs for those functions. I mostly recommend use strto* function family instead. - Project contains "danger" code for some platforms. (See: biewlib/sysdep/ia32/dos/timer.c, ...) I mostly recommend use -O2 switch for gcc with any other keys. - Wrong displayed contents of LX format, when file consist from "Iterated data page type II" pages. - About problem with different results of fastcall and cdecl versions under Win32: It may be a deep-hidden bug of biew or bug of gcc, because in some snapshots of biew it appeared also under other gcc related development systems. (Notes: compiled with GCC CDECL version works correctly, as compiled with Watcom and TopSpeed, where fastcall is used by default!!!) See also topic 4.3 in develop.en(ru) PROBLEM IS SOLVED: BUG IN GCC. This problem never occurs if gcc-2.95.3 is installed. Known problem at run-time (this problem of OS's): ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ - When biew-OS/2 is running under OS/2 v4.5 UNI_040 in fullscreen mode sometime it generated TRAP in POINTER$ device. (Better run it in windowed mode or use last patched UNI_039 kernel (at 03.11.1999) or last patched UNI_040 kernel (at 28.03.2000)). (Author has no problems with UNI_054 (unofficial)). - Biew-Win32 does not work properly under WinNT-4.0 SP3 and older. - Sometime, when biew-Win32 is running under WinNT-4.0 (SP4-5) and system perform swapping after quitting of biew You may receive GPF. - If you have selected 'Use MMF' option in biew-Win32 and are viewing file biew.ini, that after leaving biew you get GPF. - 'CPU performance' of biew-DOS32 (aka djgpp) doesn't work under Win98 and may crash such systems. What's todo: ============ (This block contain a lot of ideas. Not all will released, but most of them) + Try to implement MMF for DOS32 with using DPMI32 service (AS FAR AS POSSIBLE) if it possible. + For procedure 'Save as (disassembler mode)' usage virtual (QUICKLY) addresses instead of physical ones. + User defined names for labels. (QUICKLY) + Support of ordinal entries by name. (QUICKLY) + Expand references prediction code. (WHEN NEW IDEAS WILL COME) + Accelerating video i/o (ALWAYS) + Fully-featured support for LE, LX, a.out, arch, (AS FAR AS POSSIBLE) *nix formats (if possible with using binutils or scripts) + Dissasemblers for other platform. (IF THEIR USERS WILL CODED IT) + OS/2 mouse-related bug fix. (AS FAR AS POSSIBLE) + Any base for hex-mode (probably it will digit mode viewer) (NOT URGENTLY) + Bookmarks (screen-shot functionality) (NOT URGENTLY) + Search and replace (non-interactive) (NOT URGENTLY) + capable showing the stack of calls. (IN THE NEAR FUTURE) As effect: search of code which references given place (NOTE: Partially done as disassembler search engine since 5.3.0-pre.5) + Window classes -> most effective mouse usage (NOT URGENTLY) (this will start 6.x series) + Add support for dynamically linked plugins and addons. (NOT URGENTLY) (this will in 6.x series) + Filters for text-mode (like rtf-view) (IN THE NEAR FUTURE) + User defined structures (like dbf-view) (NOT URGENTLY) + Support for ASF, MPEG, MOV, RM, JPEG file formats (NOT URGENTLY) Sweet dreams: (DISTANT FUTURE) ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ + Format-related writting. (Insert new sections, change size of existsing sections and rebind them e.t.c.). ++ First effect: attempt to try particular restore of corrupted file. ++ Next effect: optimization of binary files on assembler level (Note: not all formates allowed it). See also @todo records in sources.